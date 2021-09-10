Press and Journal politics morning briefing: Everything you need to know for September 10

Welcome to The Press and Journal’s morning politics briefing — everything you need to know about politics in your region and across the country, before you start your day.
Top stories
- MSPs have approved plans to introduce a Covid passport scheme from next month despite claims of an “astounding” lack of detail.
- Scottish council workers are to decide whether to take industrial action after they rejected the latest pay offer from local authorities.
- Support among Scots for independence is at 51%, a new poll has suggested.
- The Scottish Government has announced that it will be pulling its recent Covid campaign featuring Janey Godley.
- The parents of a teenager who collapsed at the side of the A9 were left frantically calling for emergency help which never came.
What’s on today?
- The SNP’s latest party conference gets under way online. We have taken a look at some of the key issues that could arise.
In case you missed it:
- Aberdeen Football Club estimates vaccine passports could cost £1.5 million in lost income.
- The Scottish Government has revealed its Covid certification scheme will start on October 1, after proposals were approved by MSPs.
- An international expert who helped write a study of Scottish education warned politics has overtaken policy in reviewing the curriculum.
- A vaccine trial volunteer is appealing for Nicola Sturgeon to make sure people who took part are given official proof like everybody else.