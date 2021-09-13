Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
‘I love Aberdeen’: Michael Gove says clubbing in the city was a nice way to end the summer

By Rachel Amery
September 13, 2021, 12:20 pm Updated: September 13, 2021, 12:22 pm

Michael Gove says he “loves Aberdeen” and says partying the night away in one of the city’s nightclubs was “a nice way to end the summer”.

Last month Michael Gove MP, who is Chancellor of the Duchy of Lancaster and a cabinet minister in Westminster, went viral after a video of him dancing at Bohemia nightclub was shared on social media.

Punters said they couldn’t believe their eyes and felt like they “were dreaming” when they saw the senior Conservative politician drinking in the early hours at O’Neill pub, before heading off to the nightclub.

Those at the club said he “put some seasoned clubbers to shame”, showing off his “creative” dance moves until 3am.

Michael Gove spotted out raving in Aberdeen

Not everyone agreed with his “questionable” dancing however, as Strictly Come Dancing judge Craig Revel Horwood even got involved.

He rated Mr Gove’s performance as just three out of 10, adding “I would say he should be a little bit more technical if you are going to be in public doing it – at least rehearse it at home”.

‘I love Aberdeen’s nightlife’, says Gove

However Mr Gove, who grew up in Aberdeen and attended Robert Gordon’s College, proclaimed his love to House, the House of Commons’ magazine, and said the night out was a good way to end his summer break from parliament.

He also said he was a “little bit” surprised at how viral the video of his dancing went on social media.

Punters got their picture taken with the MP while he was out dancing

Mr Gove said: “Aberdeen is where I was brought up.

“I love Aberdeen, I love Aberdeen’s nightlife.

“It was a relaxed bank holiday with a good friend.

“It was a nice way to end the summer.”

