Humza Yousaf: ‘Everyone working at rapid pace’ to tackle ambulance crisis

Health Secretary Humza Yousaf plans to give further details on Tuesday around deploying the army to ease pressure on the ambulance service.

The SNP politician said the military responded “with great pace” to the Scottish Government’s request last week.

Over the weekend, Nicola Sturgeon and her ministers were urged to address the public over the mounting crisis engulging the Scottish Ambulance Service.

The Scottish Conservatives accused the government of putting up a “wall of silence” as pressure builds.

‘Rapid pace’

Mr Yousaf is scheduled to give a statement to the Scottish Parliament on Tuesday to set out the latest position.

The Health Secretary told BBC Good Morning Scotland there is still “further authorisation processes to go through”.

He said: “The UK Government would have to authorise it and they are being absolutely constructive and helpful in that regard.

“Everybody is working at a rapid pace.

“I’m making a statement to parliament tomorrow so I’d be hopeful to be able to give further details then.”

The Health Secretary said the Scottish Government has committed “significant investment” in the ambulance service of £20 million.

The Sunday Post reported the Scottish Government has been urged to use army soldiers to run field hospitals to help solve the ongoing crisis.

The delays have been blamed on queues of ambulances being forced to wait outside hospitals due to Covid restrictions inside and stretched A&E teams.

Booster vaccinations

Scotland’s rollout of Covid booster vaccinations for elderly care home residents is to get under way today, while children aged 12 to 15 will be offered their first coronavirus jab.

The Health Secretary told the BBC “less disruption of school” will be one of the benefits of vaccinating younger age cohorts but also “reducing the severity of illness”.

When asked if those about to receive a booster jab will need another in six months time, Mr Yousaf said he “wouldn’t want to pre-empt advice” from the UK’s vaccines body, the JCVI.

The SNP politician said: “I really wouldn’t want to pre-empty JCVI advice.

“They are the experts on vaccination and immunisation so we’ll listen to what advice they have on boosters.”

The Scottish Government also awaits further advice from the Joint Committee on Vaccination and Immunisation on boosters for those aged under 50.