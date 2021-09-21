Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Highland councillors told to ‘get perspective’ over boundary shake-up fears

The chairman of Boundaries Scotland has dismissed claims that a proposed council ward shake-up will risk exacerbating depopulation in the Highlands.
By Calum Ross
September 21, 2021, 4:29 pm Updated: September 21, 2021, 4:30 pm
Depopulation is a long-term problem in rural Scotland.
Ronnie Hinds told MSPs that the controversial changes suggested in the north were not “dramatic” and they were unlikely to have a “significant impact” overall.

He was speaking to Holyrood’s local government committee on Tuesday, one week after Highland Council leader Margaret Davidson had urged MSPs to reject the proposals.

Giving evidence last week, she said elected members in the Highlands had been left feeling “deeply unhappy and dismayed” by the recommendations.

One of the concerns highlighted by Ms Davidson related to a plan to reduce the number of councillors in the North, West and Central Sutherland ward from three to two, and in Wester Ross, from four to three.

Highland Council leader Margaret Davidson

She said: “We think this is a real contrast to the Scottish Government’s supportive policies emerging about depopulation and that this is only going to make matters more difficult, because we believe that the challenges of representing these vast wards needs more than two and three councillors.”

Local government committee convener Ariane Burgess, a Highlands and Islands MSP, asked Mr Hinds about the potential impact on efforts to reverse depopulation in rural areas.

‘Over-represented’

Mr Hinds said: “I do think it is important to get perspective on this

“The net result of our recommendations in terms of councillor numbers for Highland is that it would reduce by one, and I struggle to regard that as a significant impact on effective and convenient local government, to go from 74 to 73 councillors,” he said.

There is no way you can put councillors in an area where there is not an electorate and expect the electorate will somehow follow them – it isn’t going to work like that, it’s the other way around.”

Mr Hinds added: “If you look at it, in the four most northern wards, the net effect would be a reduction of one in the current number of councillors.

“By contrast in the greater Inverness area, the net effect is an addition of one.

Ronnie Hinds, chairman of Boundaries Scotland

“So those numbers don’t look excessive to me. It’s inherent in the very idea of a review that there is going to some change, but that is hardly a dramatic one.

“And maybe the most fundamental point is that we have to deem to place representation where the population and the electorate is.

“There is no way you can put councillors in an area where there is not an electorate and expect the electorate will somehow follow them – it isn’t going to work like that, it’s the other way around.

“In fact, the areas to the north, all four of them, are over-represented compared to the rest of Highland.”

