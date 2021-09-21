Health service in ‘crisis’: More than 200 soldiers join taxi drivers and firefighters to help ambulance crews

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Tuesday, September 21st 2021 Show Links
News / Politics / Scottish politics

Health service in ‘crisis’: More than 200 soldiers join taxi drivers and firefighters to help ambulance crews

Hundreds of fire fighters, military personnel and taxi drivers will be drafted in to help bail out Scotland's crisis-hit ambulance service from this weekend as part of a package of "decisive and unconventional action to save lives".
By Derek Healey
September 21, 2021, 5:18 pm Updated: September 21, 2021, 5:18 pm
Photo of Derek Healey
Health Secretary Humza Yousaf (right)
Health Secretary Humza Yousaf (right)

Hundreds of fire fighters, military personnel and taxi drivers will be drafted in to help bail out Scotland’s crisis-hit ambulance service from this weekend as part of a package of “decisive and unconventional action to save lives”.

The Ministry of Defence confirmed 225 personnel will begin deployment across Scotland from Saturday morning, including 88 drivers and 15 support staff to help ambulance drivers.

A further 111 personnel will operate Mobile Testing Units in a re-run of last year, when the military supported the sites at the height of the pandemic.

The support will focus on services being delivered in Fife, Edinburgh, Glasgow, Lanarkshire, and Ayrshire and Arran.

First Minister Nicola Sturgeon announced last week she would request help from the military to ease a backlog in the ambulance service which was causing long waits for patients.

Students drafted in to help

In a statement to the Scottish Parliament on Tuesday, Health Secretary Humza Yousaf said around 100 second year paramedic students will be asked to help out in ambulance control rooms.

He confirmed some firefighters will also be redeployed to help drive ambulances, with taxis used in some cases to convey non-seriously ill patients who do not require emergency transport.

Mr Yousaf said the number of hospital ambulance liaison officers at the busiest A&Es will increase from 11 to 20 in a bid to ensure the timely admission of patients and reduce ambulance waiting times.

“The global pandemic has created the most challenging crisis in the history of the NHS.” – Humza Yousaf

Immediate work to create temporary admission wards in hospitals, meaning patients can be admitted quicker, will also take place.

Reinforcements in Highlands and islands

Some 14 additional staff members will be recruited in the Highland health board area to reduce the on-call requirements in Campbeltown – and remove it completely in Fort William, Kirkwall and Broadford.

It comes as part of a £20 million investment package already announced in the NHS recovery plan and will deliver a net increase of almost 300 ambulance service staff by April 2022.

Scotland’s First Minister Nicola Sturgeon, watched by Humza Yousaf, Cabinet Secretary for Health and Social Care.

Mr Yousaf told MSPs: “The global pandemic has created the most challenging crisis in the history of the NHS.

“Ambulance services around the UK, as well as the wider NHS, are experiencing unprecedented demand – largely because of Covid-19, but also due to a combination of increasingly complex cases, and exceptionally busy emergency departments.

“The Scottish ambulance service is the heartbeat of our NHS.”

‘Crucial role’

He added: “It has a unique role in engaging with all parts of the health and social care system across the whole of Scotland 24 hours of every day.

“It is vital that we ensure it has the support it needs to perform this crucial role.

“The additional investment I have set out today means that the Scottish Ambulance service’s frontline budget for this year is more than 16% higher than it was last year.”

What does the UK Government say?

UK Defence Secretary Ben Wallace said: “Our armed forces are once again stepping up, demonstrating their versatility as we support the Covid-19 response across the UK.

“We are proud to work alongside the dedicated men and women at the Scottish Ambulance Service as they continue to provide a lifesaving service to the people of Scotland.

“Our commitment to provide rapid support to communities and civil authorities is being delivered alongside the deployment of thousands of personnel on operations around the world.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]
Tags

More from the Press and Journal Scottish politics team

More from the Press and Journal