Health service in ‘crisis’: More than 200 soldiers join taxi drivers and firefighters to help ambulance crews

Hundreds of fire fighters, military personnel and taxi drivers will be drafted in to help bail out Scotland’s crisis-hit ambulance service from this weekend as part of a package of “decisive and unconventional action to save lives”.

The Ministry of Defence confirmed 225 personnel will begin deployment across Scotland from Saturday morning, including 88 drivers and 15 support staff to help ambulance drivers.

A further 111 personnel will operate Mobile Testing Units in a re-run of last year, when the military supported the sites at the height of the pandemic.

The support will focus on services being delivered in Fife, Edinburgh, Glasgow, Lanarkshire, and Ayrshire and Arran.

First Minister Nicola Sturgeon announced last week she would request help from the military to ease a backlog in the ambulance service which was causing long waits for patients.

Students drafted in to help

In a statement to the Scottish Parliament on Tuesday, Health Secretary Humza Yousaf said around 100 second year paramedic students will be asked to help out in ambulance control rooms.

He confirmed some firefighters will also be redeployed to help drive ambulances, with taxis used in some cases to convey non-seriously ill patients who do not require emergency transport.

Mr Yousaf said the number of hospital ambulance liaison officers at the busiest A&Es will increase from 11 to 20 in a bid to ensure the timely admission of patients and reduce ambulance waiting times.

“The global pandemic has created the most challenging crisis in the history of the NHS.” – Humza Yousaf

Immediate work to create temporary admission wards in hospitals, meaning patients can be admitted quicker, will also take place.

Reinforcements in Highlands and islands

Some 14 additional staff members will be recruited in the Highland health board area to reduce the on-call requirements in Campbeltown – and remove it completely in Fort William, Kirkwall and Broadford.

It comes as part of a £20 million investment package already announced in the NHS recovery plan and will deliver a net increase of almost 300 ambulance service staff by April 2022.

Mr Yousaf told MSPs: “The global pandemic has created the most challenging crisis in the history of the NHS.

“Ambulance services around the UK, as well as the wider NHS, are experiencing unprecedented demand – largely because of Covid-19, but also due to a combination of increasingly complex cases, and exceptionally busy emergency departments.

“The Scottish ambulance service is the heartbeat of our NHS.”

‘Crucial role’

He added: “It has a unique role in engaging with all parts of the health and social care system across the whole of Scotland 24 hours of every day.

“It is vital that we ensure it has the support it needs to perform this crucial role.

“The additional investment I have set out today means that the Scottish Ambulance service’s frontline budget for this year is more than 16% higher than it was last year.”

What does the UK Government say?

UK Defence Secretary Ben Wallace said: “Our armed forces are once again stepping up, demonstrating their versatility as we support the Covid-19 response across the UK.

“We are proud to work alongside the dedicated men and women at the Scottish Ambulance Service as they continue to provide a lifesaving service to the people of Scotland.

“Our commitment to provide rapid support to communities and civil authorities is being delivered alongside the deployment of thousands of personnel on operations around the world.”