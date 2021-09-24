Scotland’s Covid deaths return to February highs for second day

Covid deaths have surged again today – returning to mid-February levels for the second day in a row.

There have been 50 new deaths over the last 24 hours – the highest since February 23, when 56 were recorded.

Of those, three were in Aberdeenshire and two in Argyll and Bute.

Yesterday, there were 37 while on Wednesday there were 31 – which was around the level on March 3.

Meanwhile the Scottish Government’s figures have shown there are currently 1,011 people in hospital with recently confirmed Covid, and a further 79 in intensive care with the virus.

Regional breakdown

In the past 24 hours there were 3,667 new cases of Covid reported across Scotland, which is considerably lower than yesterday’s high of 4,024.

NHS Grampian recorded 301 new cases of the virus, with Aberdeenshire reporting 144 cases.

There were 116 new cases in Aberdeen City and Moray had 41 in the past 24 hours.

NHS Highland reported 104 new cases of Covid while there were five in the Western Isles.

Meanwhile, Shetland reported one new case of the virus and Orkney had none.

Vaccine roll-out

As for the vaccine roll-out, 4,168,278 people have received their first dose and 3,820,182 have received their second dose.

This means that 76.3% of people in Scotland have received their first dose and 69.92% of the population have received their second.