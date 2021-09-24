Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Friday, September 24th 2021 Show Links
News / Politics / Scottish politics

Scotland’s Covid deaths return to February highs for second day

By Lauren Taylor
September 24, 2021, 2:49 pm Updated: September 24, 2021, 3:17 pm
Scotland has recorded 50 deaths from Covid in past 24 hours.
Covid deaths have surged again today – returning to mid-February levels for the second day in a row.

There have been 50 new deaths over the last 24 hours – the highest since February 23, when 56 were recorded.

Of those, three were in Aberdeenshire and two in Argyll and Bute.

Yesterday, there were 37 while on Wednesday there were 31 – which was around the level on March 3.

Meanwhile the Scottish Government’s figures have shown there are currently 1,011 people in hospital with recently confirmed Covid, and a further 79 in intensive care with the virus.

Regional breakdown

In the past 24 hours there were 3,667 new cases of Covid reported across Scotland, which is considerably lower than yesterday’s high of 4,024.

NHS Grampian recorded 301 new cases of the virus, with Aberdeenshire reporting 144 cases.

There were 116 new cases in Aberdeen City and Moray had 41 in the past 24 hours.

NHS Highland reported 104 new cases of Covid while there were five in the Western Isles.

Meanwhile, Shetland reported one new case of the virus and Orkney had none.

Vaccine roll-out

As for the vaccine roll-out, 4,168,278 people have received their first dose and 3,820,182 have received their second dose.

This means that 76.3% of people in Scotland have received their first dose and 69.92% of the population have received their second.

Tags

