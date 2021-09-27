Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
‘Green lairds’: MSPs poised to debate demands for urgent land action

MSPs are poised to debate calls for greater land reform and regulation in Scotland in the wake of the rise of so-called “green lairds”.
By Calum Ross
September 27, 2021, 5:00 pm
Photo of Calum Ross
Highlands and Islands MSP Rhoda Grant.

A motion tabled by Highlands and Islands Labour MSP Rhoda Grant will be considered at the Scottish Parliament on Thursday.

It expresses regret for the “commodification and financialisation of the climate emergency through the market for land”.

And the motion calls on the Scottish Government to “consider land-market regulation and public expenditure controls” to achieve greater equity and sharing of benefits.

In recent weeks, we have been reporting fears that communities will be priced out of owning and benefitting from local land as result of the burgeoning interest from so-called “green lairds”.

Kinrara Estate in Upper Speyside

The term has been used to describe businesses and others seeking to off-set their carbon emissions and take advantage of government grants by buying land for initiatives such as tree planting, as well as others who are focused on investing and generating returns through trading in carbon credits.

‘Just transition’

Speaking ahead of Thursday’s debate, Ms Grant said “The arrival of the ‘green lairds’ has exposed how private interests are able to exploit Scotland’s unregulated land markets.

“This week’s debate is an early opportunity in the new session of this Scottish Parliament to explore the issues and get behind the need for further land reform to protect and advance the interests of local communities across Scotland.

“If we are to achieve a just transition through the climate emergency and as we emerge from the pandemic, further land reform and land regulation are going to be essential.

It has been great to see The Press and Journal and The Courier giving this issue coverage over recent weeks and helping awaken Scotland to this important issue for a more just and fair future.”

“It has been great to see The Press and Journal and The Courier giving this issue coverage over recent weeks and helping awaken Scotland to this important issue for a more just and fair future.”

Standard Life Investments Property Income Trust (SLIPIT) recently announced it had spent £7.5 million buying 1,447 hectares of upland rough grazing and open moorland in the Cairngorm National Park, to be “used as part of the company’s carbon strategy”.

Hamish Trench, chief executive of the Scottish Land Commission.

It followed plans from craft beer giant Brewdog to create a “lost forest” at the 9,300-acre Kinrara Estate in the Cairngorms to offset carbon produced at its brewery.

Hamish Trench, chief executive of the Scottish Land Commission, said earlier this month that the agency was focussed on this “rapidly developing influence on the land market”, and was aware that it brings “risks and opportunities”.

He also said the “option” of establishing community wealth funds was being considered to ensure local groups benefit, while in addition there was consideration of “mixed governance models” for land, which bring together private sector, public sector and communities in a “joint ownership” structure.

