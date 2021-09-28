News / Politics / Scottish politics Pregnant woman with Covid-19 waited five hours for ambulance from Aberdeen Royal Infirmary to maternity hospital A Covid-positive pregnant woman from Moray was forced to wait more than five hours for an ambulance to take her on a four-minute journey from Aberdeen Royal Infirmary to the maternity hospital. By Adele Merson September 28, 2021, 7:03 pm Updated: September 29, 2021, 10:18 am A heavily pregnant woman with Covid-19 faced two lengthy waits for ambulances. [[intro]] [[title]] [[text]] [[button_text]] [[outro]] Tags Aberdeen Maternity Hospital Aberdeen Royal Infirmary NHS Grampian Scottish Ambulance Service More from the Press and Journal Scottish politics team Scottish politics Safety fears as islanders rely on just one ambulance September 29, 2021 Scottish politics Finance Secretary Kate Forbes tests positive for Covid September 29, 2021 Scottish politics Weekly coronavirus deaths reach highest level since February September 29, 2021 More from the Press and Journal Western Isles records 31% jump in crime since last year, while Orkney and Aberdeenshire among biggest falls Orkney man treated 999 workers like “physical and verbal punchbags” Dunhill Links: Victor Perez more comfortable in the spotlight as he defends title GP’s tips to lower your cholesterol this World Health Day Images reveal major revamp planned to transform Inverurie Town Hall into council base Dunhill Links: Shinty ‘de-clutters’ Robert MacIntyre and is in his blood