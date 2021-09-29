Finance Secretary Kate Forbes tests positive for Covid

Scottish Finance Secretary Kate Forbes has tested positive for coronavirus.

The senior SNP politician made the announcement in a tweet sent earlier this afternoon.

The MSP for Skye, Lochaber and Badenoch wrote: “I can confirm I’ve tested positive for Covid-19 and I’m self-isolating at home.

“Fortunately (or unfortunately!) hybrid working allows me to still appear in parliament virtually. The cold-like symptoms aren’t fun but I’m incredibly relieved to be double vaccinated.”

Ms Forbes, arguably the highest-profile Scottish politician to test positive for the virus, previously self-isolated after a family member contracted Covid at the end of last month.

While she was double vaccinated at that time, she remained in isolation for ten days as it had been less than two weeks since she received her second dose.

First Minister Nicola Sturgeon was also identified as a close contact of a positive coronavirus case last month, and she self-isolated until a PCR test returned a negative result.