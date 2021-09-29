Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Thursday, September 30th 2021 Show Links
News / Politics / Scottish politics

Finance Secretary Kate Forbes tests positive for Covid

By Craig Munro
September 29, 2021, 1:46 pm Updated: September 29, 2021, 6:22 pm
Finance Secretary Kate Forbes. Picture by Jane Barlow/PA Wire

Scottish Finance Secretary Kate Forbes has tested positive for coronavirus.

The senior SNP politician made the announcement in a tweet sent earlier this afternoon.

The MSP for Skye, Lochaber and Badenoch wrote: “I can confirm I’ve tested positive for Covid-19 and I’m self-isolating at home.

“Fortunately (or unfortunately!) hybrid working allows me to still appear in parliament virtually. The cold-like symptoms aren’t fun but I’m incredibly relieved to be double vaccinated.”

Ms Forbes, arguably the highest-profile Scottish politician to test positive for the virus, previously self-isolated after a family member contracted Covid at the end of last month.

While she was double vaccinated at that time, she remained in isolation for ten days as it had been less than two weeks since she received her second dose.

First Minister Nicola Sturgeon was also identified as a close contact of a positive coronavirus case last month, and she self-isolated until a PCR test returned a negative result.

