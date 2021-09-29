Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Covid passport court challenge continues as Tory bid fails to block scheme

By Andy Philip
September 29, 2021, 7:29 pm Updated: September 29, 2021, 7:29 pm
Vaccine passports will be needed to gain entry to nightclubs

An attempt to stop Scotland’s vaccine passports fell at Holyrood, while an industry challenge in the country’s highest civil court continues to be heard.

From 5am on October 1, anyone over 18 trying to enter late-night venues with “alcohol, music and dancing” will have to provide evidence they are fully vaccinated or exempt.

A new “grace period” means businesses will not face the threat of enforcement action until October 18.

However, concerns continue to be raised about the Scottish Government scheme’s impact on nightclubs and large events.

To use that great Scottish word, this is a bourach.

– Scottish Conservative leader Douglas Ross

Members of the Night Time Industries Association Scotland claimed there are serious flaws.

They instructed lawyers to start legal proceedings against the Scottish Government at the Court of Session.

‘The First Minister’s hands are all over it’

After an afternoon of argument on Wednesday, Lord Burns said he would need to consider it further.

At the same time, opposition MSPs were trying to convince the government to pause the plan at Holyrood.

Scottish Tory leader Douglas Ross, who led the demand, said: “To use that great Scottish word, this is a bourach, and the Deputy First Minister and the First Minister’s hands are all over it.

“We know, in the next few days when this is implemented from 5am on Friday, there will be countless problems.”

Conservatives defeated

He was backed by Labour and Lib Dems but the SNP and Greens refused to change course.

MSPs were due to debate the process further in a Holyrood committee on Thursday.

Health Secretary Humza Yousaf sits while Nicola Sturgeon speaks in parliament

SNP Health Secretary Humza Yousaf said the government has listened.

“In fact the announcements made by the First Minister yesterday, the fact that we will implement this scheme on Friday but of course not seek to enforce these measures until October 18, are an example of a government that is listening to business – that is an example of a government that has engaged with business,” he said.

He pointed to scientific advice which said fully vaccinated individuals were less likely to transmit the virus.

Wales is also introducing a vaccine certification scheme and the UK Government is including it in its contingency planning, Mr Yousaf said.

What is the Scottish scheme?

An app will provide users with a digital record of vaccine status.

The “passport” is for ““late-night venues open after midnight with alcohol, music and dancing, to live indoor unseated events of more than 500 people, to live outdoor unseated events of more than 4,000 people, and to any event of more than 10,000 people”.

In a late change on Tuesday, the first minister said businesses will be given more than two weeks to “operationalise and test their arrangements in practice”, with the legal obligation coming into force at 5am on Friday but no enforcement until October 18.

