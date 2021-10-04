Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Aberdeen MP Kirsty Blackman in ‘expulsion’ row with SNP colleague Joanna Cherry

By Andy Philip
October 4, 2021, 11:01 am Updated: October 4, 2021, 11:09 am
Aberdeen North MP Kirsty Blackman.

Aberdeen North MP Kirsty Blackman shared a public message demanding her SNP colleague Joanna Cherry is sacked from the party, in a deepening row over gender and trans rights.

It’s the latest sign of a bitter rift between the two Westminster politicians.

It also shows how the wider debate on women’s rights, transgender issues and the right for gender self-ID is causing splits in the SNP.

Deputy First Minister John Swinney intervened on Monday morning shortly after Ms Blackman shared the critical post on social media.

The message from SNP member Matt Forsythe said the party must have a “zero tolerance” position on trans rights and equality.

“Joanna C must be expelled from the SNP,” he added, in the Twitter post shared by Ms Blackman.

She made no other comment about the message, but the two MPs have previously clashed publicly on the subject.

READ MORE: How gender recognition reform became one of Scotland’s most heated debates

Ms Cherry, a QC who is also MP for Edinburgh South West, responded on social media, saying: “As a lesbian and a feminist I’ve spent a lifetime campaigning for equality and to be clear I support trans rights.

“What I don’t support is the right of any man to self-ID as a woman and access the single sex spaces which the Equality Act protects for women and girls.”

Mr Swinney, commenting on Ms Blackman’s decision to share the message, said: “No I wouldn’t retweet that.

“These are very difficult and sensitive issues and I think the most important thing is we have a considered and respectful debate about all of these questions.

“We should listen carefully to the views of others.”

Ms Cherry was sacked from the Westminster party’s front bench this year.

Ms Blackman quit as deputy leader of the group at Westminster last year.

