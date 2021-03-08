SNP staffer accuses two MPs of sexual harassment

Something went wrong - please try again later.

Two SNP MPs have been accused of sexual harassment by a Westminster party staffer.

The worker also accused SNP Westminster leader Ian Blackford of inappropriately handling the complaints, after allegedly calling him into a meeting to accept an apology from one of the MPs – something the party denies.

The SNP did not deny the complaints had been made but said the staffer had been directed to engage with the House of Commons complaints process.

An SNP spokesperson said: “The individual has been provided information on the appropriate ways to raise a complaint and offers of support.

“The picture painted of the meeting in Ian Blackford’s office is highly inaccurate. That’s why it is essential for everyone involved that due process is followed.

“Advice has been offered on how to make a formal complaint so that a proper investigation can be carried out.”

‘Engulfed in sleaze’

Responding to the reports, Scottish Tory MSP Annie Wells said: “For an SNP employee to make these allegations against two of the party’s MPs is highly concerning.

“It appears that Nicola Sturgeon’s party has yet again failed a victim of alleged sexual misconduct.

“There can be no place in our politics of powerful individuals using their status to sexually target others. Her party is engulfed in sleaze and Scotland deserves so much better.”