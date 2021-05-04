Boris Johnson’s luxury flat makeover ‘could pay for a house in Scotland’

Something went wrong - please try again later.

Boris Johnson’s luxury £200,000 Downing Street flat refurbishment could buy a home for most families across the UK, according to Labour analysis.

New research from the House of Commons Library, commissioned by the party, has found that for the equivalent cost of renovations to the prime minister’s Number 11 apartment, Scots could afford an average terraced or semi-detached property.

Labour’s shadow Cabinet Office minister, Rachel Reeves, said the analysis puts further pressure on Number 10 to explain how the refurbishment was paid for.

She said: “Many will find it absurd that the rumoured costs of Boris Johnson’s luxury Downing Street flat refurbishment could buy most a new home – and it’s only made more shocking that the government appears to be hiding where those funds actually came from.

“It’s been nine months since we’ve seen the List of Ministers’ Interests, and with growing concern about the cost and origin of the prime minister’s luxury refurbishment, as well as the unfolding sleaze scandal consuming the Conservative government, it’s absolutely crucial they publish the financial interests, and allow the new Independent Adviser on Ministers’ Interests to start their own investigations without needing the prime minister’s permission first.”

The Electoral Commission last week launched an investigation into whether any donations or loans to pay for the refurbishment were properly declared.

Mr Johnson has denied breaking any laws over the refurbishment of his residence and insisted he had paid “personally” for the works.

But he has refused to say whether he received an initial loan from the Conservative Party, as Downing Street launched two separate reviews into the controversy.