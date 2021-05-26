Thursday, May 27th 2021 Show Links
Boris Johnson calls off virtual Covid-19 ‘summit’ with Nicola Sturgeon

Boris Johnson has cancelled a virtual coronavirus "summit" with the devolved leaders after it was branded a "PR exercise".
By Daniel O'Donoghue
May 26, 2021, 2:10 pm Updated: May 26, 2021, 2:13 pm
Photo of Daniel O'Donoghue
Scotland's First Minister Nicola Sturgeon welcomes Prime Minister Boris Johnson.

The prime minister invited the Scottish, Welsh and Northern Irish leaders to a meeting tomorrow to discuss the “shared challenges” facing the UK after the pandemic.

But the meeting was pulled this afternoon in response to a joint letter signed by Nicola Sturgeon and Welsh first minister Mark Drakeford.

The letter stated: “We are writing about the proposed 4-nations summit on Covid recovery, which you have suggested should take place this Thursday afternoon.

“We are both deeply committed to taking part in such a summit and to working appropriately together on Covid Recovery – but, as we are sure you do, we want the meeting to be a meaningful discussion with substantive outcomes, and not just a PR exercise.

First Minister and SNP party leader Nicola Sturgeon celebrates after retaining her seat for Glasgow Southside.

“Our view is that this will be best achieved if further detailed preparation is done in advance.”

It added: “Further discussion between our officials, leading to the summit taking place on an agreed date, perhaps as early as next week, would allow for a much more meaningful exercise, and avoid the risk of it being just a PR or box-ticking exercise.”

Number 10 confirmed the meeting had been cancelled this afternoon, a spokesman added: “It is disappointing that the Scottish Government feel the need to delay this meeting so they have more time to prepare.”

Asked whether it would be rescheduled, the prime minister’s spokesman said: “The PM is keen to speak to the first ministers about our recovery, we want to do that as soon as possible but we don’t have a date set.

“We want to work with them to find a new date to schedule this.”

The meeting would have been the first time the leaders have met since the May 6 elections, in which the SNP won a historic fourth Holyrood term.

