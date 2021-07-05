What are Boris Johnson’s Covid rule changes and how do they affect Scotland?

Boris Johnson is set to push ahead with plans to suspend all coronavirus restrictions across England from July 19, despite rising cases across the UK.

The prime minister has confirmed that rules on social distancing, face coverings and working from home will all be lifted south of the border in a fortnight’s time.

The rule changes will see nightclubs able to re-open, rules governing seating requirements at pubs lifted and limits on those able to attend theatres, concerts and sporting events scrapped.

Limits on the number of named visitors for care home residents will also be abolished.

The prime minister’s spokesman said: “We know that cases will continue to rise as society opens up further, this means that hospitalisations, serious illness and deaths from coronavirus will continue, all be it at a much lower level than before the vaccination programme.

“The prime minister will stress that once enough people are vaccinated and we are meeting the four tests, we must find a new way of living with the virus.”

The UK Government is also set to work with the travel industry towards removing the need for fully vaccinated arrivals to isolate from an amber country.

The PM’s spokesman said there were “ongoing discussions” with the devolved administrations about moving forward as one UK with regards to the lifting of Covid restrictions.

But the Scottish Government has so far ruled out moving any quicker, given the latest ONS infection survey figures which show Scotland has the highest Covid rate in the UK.

A Scottish Government spokesperson said: “Decisions on baseline measures have not yet been made, and we will engage with sectors to gain their views.

“In considering future baseline measures to retain beyond Level 0 (scheduled to take effect from 9 August), we will take account of social and economic factors as well as the epidemiological impact on transmission and will keep measures under review.

“As has been our approach from the outset, we will continue to use evidence and judgement to ensure all our decisions are necessary and proportionate. All changes to legal restrictions will be scrutinised by parliament.”

Mr Johnson’s decision to press ahead with the lifting of restrictions has caused some alarm in the scientific community.

Professor Stephen Reicher, a member of the Scientific Pandemic Insights Group on Behaviours (Spi-B) which advises the Government, called for the continuation of “support and proportionate mitigations to keep us safe” from coronavirus.

Asked if he was more concerned about the Government’s messaging around the pandemic or the requirement to wear face masks potentially being dropped, he said: “I think both.

“I think we need very clear messaging and I think in certain spaces – crowded, badly ventilated spaces – masks are crucial mitigation.

“Not lockdown, but support and proportionate mitigations to keep us safe. Along with the vaccine, that’s the way out.”

Professor Susan Michie, an expert in health psychology and member of the Scientific Advisory Group for Emergencies which advises ministers, told the Guardian: “Allowing community transmission to surge is like building new ‘variant factories’ at a very fast rate.”