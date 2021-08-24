Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Dominic Cummings held ‘frank’ political debate in pub during Ullapool visit

An Ullapool hotel and restaurant has opened up on Dominic Cummings' visit – revealing staff grilled him on Brexit in a “frank exchange”.
By David Mackay
August 24, 2021, 5:26 pm Updated: August 24, 2021, 5:37 pm
Photo of David Mackay
Dominic Cummings was grilled by staff during a visit to The Ceilidh Place in Ullapool.
Boris Johnson’s former chief advisor dined at The Ceilidh Place in Wester Ross with his family during their summer holiday.

His visit caused a stir in the Highland village with word spreading quickly of his arrival.

And now the restaurant has revealed exactly what took place when Mr Johnson former closest confidant sat down for a three-hour political debate.

What happened at The Ceilidh Place?

Mr Cummings initially attended the family-run Ceilidh Place in Ullapool with his family for dinner earlier this month.

The high-profile political strategist was recognised by a younger member of staff who asked senior management if he would be served.

A social media post from the restaurant stressed that the Brexit mastermind was never refused service in the establishment.

Dominic Cummings leaves 10 Downing Street for the last time in November 2020. Photo: PA

However, it said management made him aware of the “strength of feeling” about his arrival.

It adds that Dominic Cummings said he understood “passions could run high” and he offered to speak to staff interested in discussing the issues the next day.

The Facebook post states: “The meeting which took place was an interesting and frank exchange of opinions and attitudes surrounding topics such as Brexit, the Covid pandemic and Scottish independence.

“It was conducted in a convivial and friendly manner and for those younger members of staff it was an insightful experience, helping them to understand that robust debate and discussion of political positions is a key part of the democratic process.

“At the end of that session, Mr Cummings left our premises, but with a booking to return with his party for a further meal which they all enjoyed without animosity or censure.”

What did Dominic Cummings think of Ullapool?

The experience of sitting down with the Ullapool staff also had an impact on Mr Cummings himself.

It prompted the former Downing Street official to tweet a recommendation to visit The Ceilidh Place to his 171,000 followers.

He said: “If visiting beautiful Ullapool, strongly recommend The Ceilidh Place.

“Great hotel, and very interesting political discussions with owner/staff on Brexit, independence…”

It is not known whether he visited any other Highland destinations after leaving Ullapool.

