Milltimber to Tokyo miles: Aberdeen pupils set themselves an Olympic challenge

Pupils at Milltimber School and Nursery in Aberdeen have set themselves an epic athletic challenge to cover the miles to Tokyo before the Olympics.

Pupils at the Aberdeen school have been determined followers of the national Daily Mile project, where children try to walk or run a mile every day at school.

But now, Milltimber’s challenge has taken a more exotic turn with a common goal of covering the distance to Tokyo in time for the Olympics.

The Olympic Games are scheduled to begin in Tokyo on July 23, delayed from last year by the pandemic.

But the pupils will attempt to reach the Japanese capital city before June 14 – the beginning of their own sports week at school.

The daily mile has been a long-standing feature of the curriculum at Milltimber as part of the school’s commitment to outdoor learning and pupils’ health and wellbeing.

Target Tokyo, which kicked off in April, has given the children’s regular exercise regime a fresh purpose, with pupils notching up miles to achieve the collective 5,650 miles equivalent to travelling to Tokyo.

The distance equates to more than 16 million steps.

The Milltimber to Tokyo miles idea came from the school’s P5 pupils and their teacher, Steven Skinner, with the P5 class leading the way and even creating milestone targets from Aberdeen en route, including reaching Rome in time for the start of the rescheduled UEFA Euros in June.

PE teacher Mrs Emma Gray said: “All classes in Milltimber enjoy outdoor learning and taking part in their daily mile as part of their regular health and wellbeing activity.

“The Target Tokyo challenge has been a great way to unite all pupils behind a common cause and it is wonderful to see them all strive to achieve this mission.”

Every class now has a running tally as the school unites to reach its goal. So far this week, the school collectively has reached Germany and is steaming on through Europe.

Head teacher Lynsey Cradock said: “We are very proud of all children and staff who have entered into this with great enthusiasm and purpose.

“What a great way to further develop the Milltimber team spirit as we enjoy the great outdoors, get active and unite behind an Olympic-sized challenge.”