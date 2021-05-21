Friday, May 21st 2021 Show Links
North-east council prepares £2m school holidays activity scheme to give pupils boost

By David Proctor
May 21, 2021, 6:00 am
© Kath Flannery/ DCT MediaLaurence Findlay, Aberdeenshire Council's director of education and children's services, has written to parents ahead of pupils' return to school.

A north-east council is to offer young people a range of activities over the school holidays to mitigate the impact of the pandemic.

Aberdeenshire Council has already set aside £2 million for the holiday recovery programme and it aims to support the mental, social, physical, emotional and educational wellbeing of children.

Details of the actual activities that will be on offer are yet to be made public but a report to be considered by the education and children’s services (ECS) committee said each school cluster should work with youngsters to develop ideas.

It is hoped the project can provide pupils with a boost following the coronavirus lockdown.
