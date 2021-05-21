Something went wrong - please try again later.

A north-east council is to offer young people a range of activities over the school holidays to mitigate the impact of the pandemic.

Aberdeenshire Council has already set aside £2 million for the holiday recovery programme and it aims to support the mental, social, physical, emotional and educational wellbeing of children.

Details of the actual activities that will be on offer are yet to be made public but a report to be considered by the education and children’s services (ECS) committee said each school cluster should work with youngsters to develop ideas.