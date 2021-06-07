Dignitas stalker: Parents’ shock as nursery teacher returns to work ON SAME DAY she pleaded guilty in court

Something went wrong - please try again later.

Parents have hit out after a stalker returned to her job as a nursery teacher just hours after pleading guilty to subjecting two women to a year-long campaign of fear.

Aberdeen City Council refused to discuss the case – or to say whether the stalker was still teaching children.

Emma Johnston, 49, a nursery teacher at Hazlehead Primary School, appeared at Aberdeen Sheriff Court on Friday.