Dignitas stalker: Parents’ shock as nursery teacher returns to work ON SAME DAY she pleaded guilty in court

By Calum Petrie
June 7, 2021, 5:00 pm Updated: June 9, 2021, 11:42 am
Parents have hit out after nursery teacher Emma Johnston returned to work at Hazlehead Primary nursery on the same day she pled guilty in court to stalking.

Parents have hit out after a stalker returned to her job as a nursery teacher just hours after pleading guilty to subjecting two women to a year-long campaign of fear.

Aberdeen City Council refused to discuss the case – or to say whether the stalker was still teaching children.

Emma Johnston, 49, a nursery teacher at Hazlehead Primary School, appeared at Aberdeen Sheriff Court on Friday.

