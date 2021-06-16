Now that the dust has settled on Scotland’s national Euroquiz 2021, put your knowledge to the test to see where you stack up against Scotland’s top primary quizzers.

Students normally travel to Scottish Parliament in Edinburgh to compete live for the Euroquiz title. But this year, the competition was a virtual affair.

Event organizers from the Scottish European Educational Trust broadcast question-and-answer rounds live, and teachers at each school kept track of student scores.

Officials tallied the results on Tuesday afternoon and announced the winners online.

The top three finishers in this year’s final were St Joseph’s Primary School in Linlithgow; Strathblane Primary School in Stirling; and George Watson’s College Junior School in Edinburgh.

Now is your chance to see how you would have done on the big stage. Play along below and test your mettle with a sample of questions from this year’s Euroquiz 2021 final.

Who competed in Euroquiz 2021?

Euroquiz is a learning project open to all P6 pupils in Scotland. Teams of four work together to expand their knowledge of Europe and the world. From January to March, teams from each school went head-to-head in quiz battles on subjects from languages and culture to history and European affairs.

One team from each local authority goes on to the national final.

Although none of northern teams came away with silverware from Monday’s Euroquiz 2021 final, pupils in Highland and across the north worked hard for months to learn about their European neighbours.

Are you smarter than a P6?

It’s a question you may not want to know the answer to, but at the end of the day the numbers don’t lie.

This year’s winning team from St Joseph’s Primary School walked away with an almost perfect score of 98%, earning 93 of 95 points and a perfect score on the questions below.

Our quiz is a sample of 10 questions posed to Scotland’s primary quizzers this week.

Topics cover geography, history and culture of European nations–and a few closer to home.

