More than 100 pupils from Aberdeen’s Milltimber school have pulled on their trainers for a fundraising event.

The Milltimber Relay took place on Saturday with 150 youngsters taking part in the fun run covering a 67-mile route.

Pupils could run, walk or scoot a leg of the relay and they received plenty of support. People planted flags and banners at the school entrance.

Everyone was socially-distanced where appropriate.

The school fundraising event kickstarts Marvellous Milltimber, a week-long festival of fun learning to mark the final week of term.

Last year’s Milltimber school fundraising event raised more than £5,800. Organisers at the Parent Teacher Association (PTA) are confident that donations will top that figure this year.

PTA chairwoman Gwyneth McIntosh said: “Last year’s lockdown obviously meant that none of our big fundraising events for the school could go ahead as planned. Like many other organisations, we had to think of something new.

“The relay event last year was a great success and we are absolutely delighted that there is so much support for this year’s, from the school, the children and the wider business community. We are so grateful to everyone for their support.”

Pupils at Milltimber are no strangers to exercise. The daily mile has been a long-standing feature of the curriculum at the Monearn Gardens school.

It is part of the school’s commitment to outdoor learning and pupils’ health and wellbeing.

Milltimber school fundraising: A remarkable year

Parent council chairwoman Kay Sutcliffe said: “We are delighted to see children, families and staff rallying behind this year’s Milltimber Relay.

“We are all very proud of the way in which the entire school community has dealt with the challenges of the past year.

“The community relay event is a tremendous way to launch Marvellous Milltimber week which will allow us all to celebrate the end of what has been a remarkable year for our school.”