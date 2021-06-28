NHS Grampian has made changes to the way health visitors in the city will operate meaning they will no longer be linked to GP practices.

Rather than working from general practitioner premises, they will be assigned to specific geographical areas.

The health board said the move will change services and it is in line with the set-up in Aberdeenshire and Moray.

Health chiefs insist the move will mean families will experience no changes to the service.

But there were concerns that the health visitor changes in Aberdeen could lead to a postcode lottery if some areas were short of staff.

NHS Grampian said health visitors will working alongside communities rather than having specific families.

They insist the change will lead to “greater connections” and allow “more streamlined working” to help children and families.

Scottish Conservative north-east MSP Tess White hopes the changes do not result in people in one area of Aberdeen getting a health visitor while those in other parts of the city do not.

She said: “Health visitors in Aberdeen and across the north-east do a fantastic job in supporting families and their health needs.

“They are essential in helping children who are most at-risk, playing a key role in child protection.

“Face-to-face access with a health visitor is vital for families across the city and this must continue.

“The demand on health visitors is continuing to grow and it’s imperative this move doesn’t result in a postcode lottery for provision in Aberdeen.”

North-east Green MSP Maggie Chapman feels the connections with GP practices across Aberdeen should be expanded to include other health and social care services.

She said: “Trust is very important in public health and the link between the patient and the GP is an important one.

“We believe in expanding practice teams to include welfare rights officers and mental health clinicians working in general practices.

With this in mind, we would like to see every GP practice include a community links worker, with priority given to practices in deprived areas.”

NHS Grampian said: “Health visitors will work within a locality-based community/area rather than having families across the whole city.

“This will allow greater connections to the local community, children and families, and enhance the ability to identify local supports available for children and families.

“It will also allow more streamlined working with local communities and partner agencies to further support children and families within their communities.”