Pupils, staff and families at Milltimber School & Nursery have pulled out all the stops to donate essential food supplies to the Instant Neighbour charity.

Instant Neighbour is an Aberdeen-based charity providing a lifeline of food packages, as well as household goods and advice services to help people across City and Shire.

The recent collection was the third made by the Milltimber community in recent times, and gratefully received.

Instant Neighbour’s Community Connector Evan Adamson said he was hugely grateful to the school for their ongoing support.

Evan said: “A massive thank you to everyone at Milltimber for helping us once again. These food donations really are a lifeline to our clients. Donations like this ensure that we can keep providing proper, nutritious food parcels to provide our clients with a real sense of normality in their day.”

Donations down but requests remain high

Part of Evan’s role at Instant Neighbour is running the charity’s busy foodbank.

He said: “At this time of year, donations tend to drop off and, generally, we would see a drop in the number of requests for help. However, this year, requests for support remain high. We rely on the generosity of people in donating food to allow us to help our clients to help themselves.”

The charity welcomes donations of tinned and non-perishable foodstuffs. It can also now accept limited chilled foods with a long shelf-life. For more information on how to donate and support, visit www.instantneighbour.co.uk

Milltimber School teamed up with Instant Neighbour to help local people in the most practical ways.

Principal teacher Jackie Buchanan said: “We choose to support Instant Neighbour because of the real, practical help that it provides for people across Aberdeen and the Shire.

“Our community never fails to rally behind this great cause – we are delighted to donate to help others in need.”

