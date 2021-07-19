Visible progress at overcrowded Culloden Academy

Crews have installed the first batch of temporary classrooms meant to ease overcrowding at Culloden Academy – after taking some historic care.

The construction team had to take history into account to make sure not to disturb any potential trace of the Battle of Culloden in the area. But a council spokeswoman said the project met requirements for historical considerations and is on track.

Contractor Morrison Construction will install the final two units next week, the council said.

Culloden Academy carries a historic legacy

The school takes its name from the nearby site of the battle between the Jacobite forces and British government forces and their supporters in 1746. The battle effectively put an end to the Jacobite rising.

Culloden remains the last pitched battle fought on British soil, and the brutality of the British victory still resonates today. Historic Environment Scotland wrote a letter in May, responding to Highland Council’s application to install temporary units on site.

HES concluded it was unlikely there were sensitive artefacts at the Culloden Academy construction site.

But they recommended a careful approach.

“Our assessment is that the likelihood of archaeological remains that are so sensitive that they should be undisturbed by the proposed school expansion and temporary buildings is likely to be low.

“However, there are local accounts that human remains have been found nearby. We have therefore recommended that further work is required to ensure that any such sensitive remains are identified in order that any impacts that are present are avoided.

“This should inform the design of any new buildings and ensure it can go ahead without impact on any sensitive remains associated with this highly significant battle.”

Final modular units coming within days

The council spokeswoman said that council staff and construction crews conducted the necessary tests before proceeding.

“We had a watching brief where soil taken out of the area was inspected as requested by the council’s archaeology team and Morrison Construction set out a programme of archaeological evaluation of the site.

“Historic Environment Scotland has been supportive in our project for the installation of modular units at Culloden Academy.”

The final two units could be on site by next week.

Long-awaited progress

The demountable units are the first stage of an ongoing project to alleviate the school’s problems with overcrowding.

According to statistics from the Highland Council, the calculated enrolment capacity at Culloden is 964 pupils. Data from February puts the current roll at 1,124—approximately 17% percent over capacity.

Efforts to expand the school have provoked strong emotions from community and local councillors. But recent decisions have given supporters reason to hope.

In June, councillors agreed to borrow the money for the Culloden expansion and other priority projects.

Council members will discuss details about each project’s price and timeline at the next full council meeting in September.

