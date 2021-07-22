Getting a pet: How to avoid the dodgy dog dealers in six simple steps

With endless days at home and only being allowed out to exercise, it seemed like the perfect time to get a pet.

But the rush for pandemic pooches opened a door for dodgy dog dealers to make a fortune – and left first-time owners with a host of problems.

The Scottish SPCA launched more than 350 investigations into potential illegal breeders last year alone.

Often, they were alerted after people were scammed through buying a dog online.

Data shows that the internet can be a dangerous place for inexperienced dog buyers.

In fact, the SSPCA says that 87% of the calls they receive about dodgy dog sellers relate to animals bought online.

Local SPCA adoptions down during the pandemic

The SSPCA reports that adoptions from their Highlands and Islands and Aberdeenshire centres have dropped during the pandemic months, in part because of government restrictions that halted adoptions and then later restricted them to local families.

Compared to the 694 adoptions from Aberdeenshire centres between March 2018 and July 2019, adoptions were down to 439 over the same period in 2020-2021. In the Highlands and Islands, that number dropped from 630 to 338.

The restrictions on rehoming and the stay-at-home mentality during lockdown might have led more people to shop for their dogs online over the past year. But this wasn’t always a perfect – or safe – solution.

What are the signs of a scam when buying a dog online?

Mike Flynn, superintendent of the SSPCA, has heard horror stories from across the country about people who were tricked while buying puppies during the pandemic.

This year, an investigation showed that dealers have used rented houses to make sales, in order to convince buyers the dogs are coming from a good home.

“We were getting a lot of illegal pups coming in with loads of health problems. The price for many has doubled, almost trebled.” -Mike Flynn, chief superintendent Scottish SPCA

Illegal sellers, known as dealers or puppy farmers, use a variety of tricks to appear more legitimate. There have been recent issues with farming close to home: In 2019, more than 60 dogs were seized during a raid on a suspected Moray puppy farm.

So if you do decide to buy a dog online, here are six safety tips from the SSPCA and the Scottish Government:

‘Two and a half grand in a car park’

From injured or diseased animals to extortionate price tags, there are numerous pitfalls associated with buying a dog online.

But many transactions that originate online take place in parking lots or away from the public eye late in the evening, Mr Flynn described.

“The problem is, all these dogs are getting bought online, on the internet. You see a picture of a pup and think, ‘Oh that’s the very pup for me.’

“Your only contact is a mobile phone number. All they want is the cash. They deliver a dog to you, and a lot of the ones they deliver end up with severe health problems.

“And then (the buyer) contacts us to try and do something because they can’t get hold of the person they bought it from. And then we find out they paid two-and-a-half grand in a car park.”

You can do your bit to stop dog disasters

Armed with tips from the experts, you might be confident you can get through the minefield of buying a new best friend – but should you?

Before you buy, take a look at your own circumstances to see whether you are a good candidate to own a dog.

Mr Flynn said that he has seen a rise in behavioural issues with dogs during the pandemic.

He attributes at least some of the increase to people who bought animals without understanding the responsibility.

“This is something that we started warning about last April: Never take on an animal unless it suits your lifestyle. Then, lockdown came along and everyone suddenly thought, ‘Right this is the perfect time to get a pet.'”

Mr Flynn said that impulse had two effects. First, there suddenly weren’t enough pets to meet the demand. And second, people started bringing more animals into the country in unsafe circumstances.

“We were getting a lot of illegal pups coming in with loads of health problems. The price for many has doubled, almost trebled.”

It’s important to know how to help a new pet adjust to its life with you, especially once lockdown is over and you won’t be spending as much time at home.

Report anything suspicious, and don’t forget about adoption

Last year alone, the Scottish SPCA received over 750 calls and launched 350 investigations into illegal puppy breeders. Report any suspicious advertisements or sellers by calling the cruelty line at 0300 999 999.

If finding and vetting your own source for a pet is too daunting, the Scottish SPCA website allows you to search their animals available for rehoming by breed, age and location.

Have you had a harrowing experience buying a dog online? Share your story with us at schoolsandfamily@pressandjournal.co.uk.

