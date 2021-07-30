Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape.
Orkney scarecrows: From Gareth Bale to Spongebob

By Garrett Stell
July 30, 2021, 5:00 pm
Westray scarecrows
Community members built over 40 scarecrows in Westray for a competition that raised money for RNLI.

A Welsh football star, an undersea burger chef and other creative characters have been stuffed with hay in support of local Orkney heroes.

Orkney organisers set up the Westray Scarecrow Trail this summer to raise money for the RNLI, families all across the island have pitched in to support the effort.

Haystack heroes

Organizers asked scarecrow builders to chip in a £5 entry fee before erecting their creative scarecrow.

More than 40 different scarecrows are now standing guard around the island, including one football scene that would have made for a great penalty shootout at Euro 2020.

Westray RNLI scarecrow
Westray Junior High School pupils Miller, 9, and Lizzie, 12, created a football scarecrow scene.

Westray Junior High School pupils Lizzie, 12, and Miller, 9, created a football scarecrow scene. In it, Gareth “Bale” and David De “Hay’a” take part in a charity match for RNLI on the lawn.

Lizzie and Miller’s mum, Louise Harcus, said the family enjoyed raising money and awareness for a good cause

“We thought the scarecrow trail was such a fun idea. We enjoyed a drive round the island voting for our favourite scarecrows and, seeing them every day puts a smile on your face.

A sunbathing mermaid scarecrow greets passersby in Westray. Supplied by Orkney Islands Council

“Living on an island we very much appreciate the RNLI and the lifesaving service that is given so willingly by the volunteer crews.”

RNLI protects communities from ‘devastation’

When friends and co-workers Isla Bain and Helen Bain organized the scarecrow trail this year, they knew they wanted to use it to support RNLI. As an Orkney native, Isla said it’s almost impossible to grow up without an appreciation for rescue crews.

“I have always lived in Orkney near the sea and have always been aware how important and vital the RNLI is to an island community and have seen the devastation caused when someone is lost at sea. They have also transported friends and family to hospital at times a helicopter has been unable to.”

A friendly giant standing watch in Westray. Supplied by Orkney Islands Council

Isla and Helen are members of the local Lifeboat Guild, so supporting RNLI comes naturally. Isla added that the enthusiastic reception for the Westray scarecrows and their cause was no surprise.

“The community here in Westray are very supportive of fundraising for the RNLI as it is an island where some have needed their services and any of us could at any time.

“The shops here sold entry forms, maps and collected the voting slips. Holiday accommodation providers, food establishments and businesses told their customers about the trail.

“The local bus tour operators were even taking detours as their passengers were taken to show them the scarecrows.”

Look out for the winners next week

The scarecrow trail raises money for every new entry and every vote cast. In addition to the £5 entry fee for scarecrow artists, community members pay £1 to vote for their favourite.

Westray RNLI scarecrow
A smiling Spongebob Squarepants is another of the scarecrows on display around Westray. Supplied by Orkney Islands Council

Isla said that the Westray scarecrows contest will wrap up in August. There have already been calls and questions about another scarecrow trail next year. But first, the difficult task of picking winners will begin.

“We will be counting the votes on Monday which will tell us the public’s favourite and an independent judge has the difficult task of choosing their favourite. I personally have not yet voted as I am finding it very hard to narrow it down to one or two!”

All proceeds from the fundraiser will go to the RNLI, she said.

“Everyone has been so generous with their time and donations. As so many events have had to have been cancelled over the last 18 months or so, there has been a lovely buzz about the island around this event. It has been so nice to hear how everyone has enjoyed it and how much it has made them smile and have a laugh about.”

