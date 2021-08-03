Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape.
Do you know about the hidden animals of Inverness?

By Garrett Stell
August 3, 2021, 11:45 am
A new walking tour introduces tourists and locals alike to hidden animals that highlight the history on display in downtown Inverness.
Where can you meet a unicorn, leopards, an elephant and the Sphinx on an easy 45-minute walk?

If Inverness city centre isn’t your first guess, then local historian Norman Newton, author Pauline Mackay and illustrator Marjory Tait can teach you a thing or two about the hidden animals in the Highlands’ capital.

The three lovers of local culture recently joined together to create the Wild About Inverness City Center Outdoor Trail, which uses the city’s architectural fauna to guide walkers through 400 years of history.

Ms Mackay said that she wanted to offer families a fun and easy outdoor activity that they could do together, whenever time allowed.

So she recruited Mr Newton and tasked him with uncovering the history of Inverness’s hidden animals, which Ms Tait brought to life through her illustrations.

Wild About Inverness

Ms Mackay’s bookshop and publishing house, Ablekids Press, serves as the launching pad for the tour.

She said that she wanted to create an activity that was easy for families during the pandemic months, when the outdoors felt like all we had.

“I wanted the trail to be something that families could do together. It’s something that families can do after school, over the summer, whenever they have time.”

Wild About Inverness
Norman Newton explains the history of the stag and leopard above the current TSB bank property on Inglis Street. Picture by JASON HEDGES

At the foot of the stair, at the current TSB Bank on Inglis Street, travellers come across the first of over a dozen stops on the tour. A coat of arms is engraved above the bank entrance, which calls back to an even earlier financial institution, Mr Newton said.

Aberdeen Town and County Bank, which opened an Inverness Branch in 1877, placed its crest above the door. The animals on the crest showcased Aberdeen’s ties to a king’s ransom and a pair of leopards.

“The leopard on the left is a symbol of Aberdeen, while the stag on the right represents the countryside. According to legend, two leopards were gifted to Aberdeen by King James I to thank them for their financial support while he was being held captive in England.”

The ballad of the boy soldier

Another secret hides in plain site, beneath the Sphinx who sits at the feet of the Cameron Highlanders monument in Station Square.

The memorial lists the names of soldiers who died in Egypt and the Sudan during the 1880s and 1890s. The dead are listed by name and rank, but one entry stands apart: “Boy William Rolls.”

Wild About Inverness
One of the faces of the Cameron Highlanders memorial features a name that stands out from the rest. On your next visit, can you find little William Rolls on the list of honoured dead? Pictures by JASON HEDGES

Mr Newton said that young William was with the Cameron Highlanders because his father, also William, served in the 79th regiment. Although listed with the men who died at the battle of Ginnis in 1885, young William actually died of typhoid a year later.

Where to find Wild About Inverness

There are dozens of other stops along the walking trail, each with an animal or fantastic beast to show the way. But to find the rest, the creators want families to get outdoors and see for themselves.

Ms Mackay, Mr Newton and Ms Tait worked together to publish the Wild About Inverness sticker and activity book. The book, along with a free map that serves as your own personal tour guide, gives the full experience of the tour.

Kids can colour in their favourite animals and place Ms Tait’s illustrated stickers in the correct locations as they make their way through the city centre.

The book is available for sale at Ablekids Press on Market Brae Steps, online, or at the Inverness Waterstones, inside Eastgate Shopping Centre.

