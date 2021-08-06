Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape.
Life is a beach in Kirkwall as youngsters urged to visit town centre

By Garrett Stell
August 6, 2021, 5:00 pm
kirkwall beach
The sandcastle building contest is just one of the attractions at Costa del Kirkwall, a Kirkwall BID even to promote the local community after lockdown. Supplied by Orkney Photographic

With golden sands, beach chairs, crazy golf and shopping galore, one island town might have the most entertaining car park in Scotland.

Costa del Kirkwall kicked off Thursday morning, offering locals the chance to catch some rays and support local businesses.

The event, organised by Kirkwall BID (business improvement district), runs until Monday.

For the duration of the event, the Broad Street car park will be covered in sand and full of beach-themed activities.

Kirkwall BID manager Laura Bruce said that her goal is to encourage families to support their town in the wake of a difficult economic period.

She especially hopes the fun will bring young people downtown, and remind them of all they can do to keep their community afloat.

Come one, come all

Ms Bruce said that the idea for the beach was admittedly a wacky one. But she wanted to do something that would encourage young people to come downtown.

She said: “After lockdown, a lot of our older folks are coming back, but not the young people. I wanted to try to encourage them to come out and support the great local businesses we have.

Kirkwall BID manager Laura Bruce is the mastermind behind the Costa del Kirkwall event. Supplied by Orkney Photographic

“We wanted to bring something fun to Kirkwall to encourage people back to the town centre. We thought this was a great way of bringing people to Kirkwall in a safe, outdoor space.

“In a year when so many things we look forward to have been postponed and cancelled, we encourage people of all ages to pop along and have a bit of fun this summer.”

Young Scot encouraging youngsters to get involved

To support Ms Bruce’s efforts to get more young people out on the town, the Orkney Islands Council Community Learning & Development team is offering information about Young Scot cards and rewards for current card owners.

By offering rewards points for cardholders and offering free bus travel to the events on Monday, August 9 via Stagecoach buses, the council’s youth services team hopes to provide enough incentives for young people to come and see what the buzz is about.

Kids, adults and young people are all encouraged to get out and play in the sand at Costa del Kirkwall. Supplied by Orkney Photographic

Youth Services team leader Cheryl Rafferty said: “We hope the buzz around this fun space will shine a spotlight on our wonderfully diverse and unique high street, and help raise awareness of how a Young Scot card can benefit not only young people but also the businesses who sign up to offer rewards and discounts.”

Kirkwall beach springs from community effort

Orkney Builders, one of the local sponsors for the event, provided the sand between the guests’ toes for this weekend. Stephen Kemp of Orkney Builders said that Ms Bruce’s idea reminded him of events that used to bring him downtown as a child himself.

The sandcastle building contest is just one of the attractions at Costa del Kirkwall. Supplied by Orkney Photographic

“It’s lovely for us to be able to support this brilliant initiative. I have fond memories from my youth of street events like the St Magnus Fair, and I am delighted that Kirkwall BID initiatives like this will ensure the bairns today get to have the same sort of fun that we did!”

The free Costa del Kirkwall beach on the street event runs through Monday afternoon. The beach is open from 10 a.m. – 5 p.m. most days, but check the Kirkwall BID website for specific on each day.

In addition to the food and drink options from local shops, guests can also enter a sandcastle building contest. Submit photos to admin@kirkwallbid.co.uk to enter.

