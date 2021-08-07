MAP – High adrenaline family days out in the north and north-east

Get your heart pumping with our map of thrill-seeking days out for all the family.

Browse our map of high adrenaline activities, and read more below.

Golden Eagle Zip Line – Sutherland

Soar like an eagle at 40mph across the Atlantic ocean and stunning Durness coastline. Golden Eagle Zip Line on the NC500 is surely one of the most spectacular in the UK. The beautiful, unspoilt beaches of Sutherland make for a tranquil family day out – why not end the visit on a (very) high note?

White water rafting – Findhorn

The River Findhorn is one of the best white water rafting spots in the UK, famed for its rapids and its scenery. ACE Adventures offers safe white water rafting experiences suitable for families with children aged five and over. And the heated changing rooms and professional photographs are an added bonus!

Aberdeen Snowsports

Hit the slopes and try out snowsports at Aberdeen’s only dry slopes. The centre offers lessons in skiing and snowboarding, while little ones will also love flying down the tube ride on the aptly-named ‘Tubey McTubeface’ slope!

Glenlivet mountain biking

The stunning Glenlivet Estate is set in the heart of the Cairngorms National Park. Their mountain biking experiences are a great way to explore this diverse landscape. There are trails for every level of experience. The blue trail is great for beginners, while the red trail is more challenging. There’s also lots of jumps, a pump track and skills area.

Coasteering with Adventure Aberdeen

What can be more exhilarating this summer holidays than scrambling and jumping along the rugged North Sea coastline? If your family are the dare devil types, check out the range of watersports and mountaineering opportunities with Adventure Aberdeen. Coasteering experiences can be tailored even for young kids, and they’ll love telling that story when they get back to school.

Scapa scuba diving – Orkney

Orkney is considered one of the best diving locations in the world because of the ‘wartime ghost’ German shipwrecks waiting to be discovered. The waters are cool, clear and safe. Beginner divers can dip a safe toe in the water with Kraken Diving, the only diving school in Scapa Flow. It’s an ideal place to start because the shipwrecks lie in relatively shallow waters and there’s diving and snorkelling experiences for all the family to enjoy.

Quad trekking in Rothiemurchus

This exciting outdoor adventure follows a network of trails through ancient pine forests, heather moors and mountainous landscapes. Scramble up hills, splash through puddles and meet the resident wildlife all by quad, on this expert-led tour.

Surf’s up in Thurso

Thurso, Caithness, has some of the best waves in the world. North Coast Watersports runs lessons for all ages and abilities from the stunning sweeping sands of Dunnet Beach. Your instructors know their stuff, too – they include current or former Scottish surf champions. Try your hand at surfing or paddle boarding and take in that big Caithness horizon.

