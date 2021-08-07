Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape.
Tuesday, August 10th 2021 Show Links
News / Schools & Family

MAP – High adrenaline family days out in the north and north-east

By Nicola Sinclair
August 7, 2021, 6:00 am
The north and north-east has plenty to offer those looking for an adrenaline rush.
The north and north-east has plenty to offer those looking for an adrenaline rush.

Get your heart pumping with our map of thrill-seeking days out for all the family.

Browse our map of high adrenaline activities, and read more below.

Golden Eagle Zip Line – Sutherland

Soar like an eagle at 40mph across the Atlantic ocean and stunning Durness coastline. Golden Eagle Zip Line on the NC500 is surely one of the most spectacular in the UK. The beautiful, unspoilt beaches of Sutherland make for a tranquil family day out – why not end the visit on a (very) high note?

Further info

Golden Eagle Zipline, Durness

White water rafting – Findhorn

The River Findhorn is one of the best white water rafting spots in the UK, famed for its rapids and its scenery. ACE Adventures offers safe white water rafting experiences suitable for families with children aged five and over. And the heated changing rooms and professional photographs are an added bonus!

Further info

White water rafting.

Aberdeen Snowsports

Hit the slopes and try out snowsports at Aberdeen’s only dry slopes. The centre offers lessons in skiing and snowboarding, while little ones will also love flying down the tube ride on the aptly-named ‘Tubey McTubeface’ slope!

Further info

family days out
Try your hand at skiing with Adventure Aberdeen Snowsports Centre

Glenlivet mountain biking

The stunning Glenlivet Estate is set in the heart of the Cairngorms National Park. Their mountain biking experiences are a great way to explore this diverse landscape. There are trails for every level of experience. The blue trail is great for beginners, while the red trail is more challenging. There’s also lots of jumps, a pump track and skills area.

Further info

The Glenlivet estate has bike trails to suit all ages and abilities.

 

Coasteering with Adventure Aberdeen

What can be more exhilarating this summer holidays than scrambling and jumping along the rugged North Sea coastline? If your family are the dare devil types, check out the range of watersports and mountaineering opportunities with Adventure Aberdeen. Coasteering experiences can be tailored even for young kids, and they’ll love telling that story when they get back to school.

Further info

Coasteering adventure in Aberdeen

Scapa scuba diving – Orkney

Orkney is considered one of the best diving locations in the world because of the ‘wartime ghost’ German shipwrecks waiting to be discovered. The waters are cool, clear and safe. Beginner divers can dip a safe toe in the water with Kraken Diving, the only diving school in Scapa Flow. It’s an ideal place to start because the shipwrecks lie in relatively shallow waters and there’s diving and snorkelling experiences for all the family to enjoy.

Further info

Scuba diver explores shipwreck in Scapa Flow. © Bob Anderson.

Quad trekking in Rothiemurchus

This exciting outdoor adventure follows a network of trails through ancient pine forests, heather moors and mountainous landscapes. Scramble up hills, splash through puddles and meet the resident wildlife all by quad, on this expert-led tour.

Further info

Rothiemurchus quad treks are great fun in a stunning setting.

 

Surf’s up in Thurso

Thurso, Caithness, has some of the best waves in the world. North Coast Watersports runs lessons for all ages and abilities from the stunning sweeping sands of Dunnet Beach. Your instructors know their stuff, too – they include current or former Scottish surf champions. Try your hand at surfing or paddle boarding and take in that big Caithness horizon.

Further info

Surf’s up in Thurso, Caithness. Photo from North Coast Watersports

Discover more of our family days out map series

Meet the wildlife in north and north east Scotland

Try these family-friendly scenic walks

Discover a touch of magic on these adventures

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]
Tags

More from the Press and Journal Schools & Family team

More from the Press and Journal