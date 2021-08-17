Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape.
‘She’s been so excited for weeks…I cried all the way home’

By Calum Petrie
August 17, 2021, 4:24 pm Updated: August 17, 2021, 4:26 pm
Clio Mulholland, 4, on her first day at Foveran School.
A child’s first day at school involves profound – and often contrasting – emotions.

That was certainly the case when young Clio Mulholland, 4, began life at Foveran School.

While Clio had spent the summer champing at the bit to start ‘big school’, mum Kat was left in shock over where the time had gone.

Clio is one of five new P1s embarking on their school journey at Foveran.

“First thing this morning, while sliding out of bed and before she’d even opened her eyes, she said: ‘Yay, I’m going to school today’,” said Kat, 36.

Clio with mum Kat Morland before her big day.

“She’s been so excited for weeks, but also a little sad to be leaving her friends – and little brother Joe – behind at the Haddo Kindergarten.

“She’s going for half days to start with, before beginning her full days at the end of the month.

“Honestly, I think she’s ready to be there full time already.

Emotional but proud

“I drove her brother to nursery this morning before taking Clio to school.

“As soon as we arrived she met one of her friends in the playground and within minutes she was away running about with the older kids.

“The bell rang, and just like magic, they all lined up ready to go in.

“Clio blew me kisses and waved at me until her little jacket disappeared into the school along with the other children.

“And just like that, my big girl is now at school.

“Not one tear was shed – by Clio.

“I, however, cried all the way home. Happy tears and feeling very emotional.

“But not sad. Feeling proud, and honestly just in shock about where the time has gone.”

