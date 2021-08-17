Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape.
GALLERY: Your back to school pics – with an extra serving of one of Britain’s Biggest Families

By Sarah Bruce
August 17, 2021, 7:43 pm Updated: August 17, 2021, 7:49 pm
The Sullivan family made it through the gates after a mammoth morning of preparation Picture shows; Noah, Olivia, Isabelle, Elisabeth and Charlotte Sullivan all set for secondary.
We asked and you sent them – thank you, and here is our Back to School gallery.

Here is a selection of snaps that show the excitement of a first day at school for pupils across the north and north east.

Spot anyone you know?

Lilly Abel (8) started P5, while brother Lachlan (5)  headed off to P1 at their new school after recently moving home.
Tyler Cutts (10) heading into P7 at Gordon Primary,  Huntly. His wee sister Edie (1) wanted to go with him!
Archie Young (5) looks excited for his first day at St Cyrus Primary.
Finnlay Roberts (4) ready for his first day at Loriston Primary School.
Torbjörn Duncan (9) ready for P5 at Kincardine O’Neil Primary School.
Katie Anderson (7) all set for Mosstodloch Primary School.
Kayle Jones (6) was looking forward to heading into P2 at while sister Lilly went back to 2s groups.

PS… Remember these guys?

As well as our back to school gallery, we have another selection of pictures.

After their mammoth preparations and big clothes shop for school, the Sullivan family from Lossiemouth – well, nine of them – made it to school yesterday morning.

Here is the evidence.

Noah Sullivan started in S1.
Elisabeth Sullivan started in S6 as a prefect.
Sadly, Agnes and Joseph Sullivan are not quite old enough for school just yet.
Eva, twins Erin and Leah who started P1, and Toby Sullivan.
Twins Erin and Leah Sullivan and their brother Toby.
Sister Agnes joins the twins for a picture.

