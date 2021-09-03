Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
News / Schools & Family

‘Mad Aunt’ embarks on 24-hour cycle after niece’s rare cancer diagnosis

By Calum Petrie
September 3, 2021, 11:45 am Updated: September 3, 2021, 11:52 am
Jenny Noble (right) will embark on a 'mad' 24-hour cycle to raise funds for the Teenage Cancer Trust, who have supported niece Lucy Summers (left) since she was diagnosed with Hodgkin Lymphoma in April.
A north-east nurse will complete a 24-hour cycle in support of her niece, who was diagnosed with a rare cancer.

Jenny Noble, 49, from Pitmedden, aims to clock up 300 miles during the round-the-clock challenge.

Starting at noon on Saturday and finishing up at the same time on Sunday, the 24-hour cycle is raising funds and awareness for the Teenage Cancer Trust.

The charity continues to help niece Lucy Summers, 25, who was diagnosed with Stage 3 Hodgkin Lymphoma in April after discovering a lump in her neck. She is currently undergoing chemotherapy.

Affects three in 100,000

Only three in 100,000 people are diagnosed with Hodgkin Lymphoma – cancer of the lymphatic system – each year.

A member of Ythan Cycle Club, Jenny will be doing 32.5 mile loops from her house.

Two friends have offered to drive behind her during the night to provide light on the rural route.

Jenny has previously cycled the breadth of Scotland to raise funds for Anchor, but even that doesn’t compare to a challenge “quite as mad” as this.

“I’m just ‘mad Aunt Jenny’,” she said.

“She does think it’s a bit crazy, but she’s obviously very chuffed that I’m doing it.

“I’ve started to have moments this week when doubts have crept in.

“What if the weather’s bad, what if I’m not feeling well, what if something starts to ache. That sort of thing.

‘I’ll only suffer for 24 hours’

“Cycling from one coast of Scotland to the other was tough, but I’ve never done anything quite as mad as this. And certainly not on my own.

“But I’ve had a lot of support. My original target was £750, but I’ve already raised £1,500 so I’m just pushing to raise as much as possible.

“A friend of Lucy’s has done a 24 hour swim, and she wants to do a fundraising challenge herself when she’s fit to do so.

“Although it’s the Teenage Cancer Trust, they help people up to the age of 24, which Lucy was when she got her diagnosis.

“It’s the charity she has chosen, for all the help and support they’re continuing to give her.”

24-hour cycle nerves

Jenny admitted she was bit nervous about the 24-hour cycle – but is taking heart from the fact it is a finite amount of time.

“I’m obviously apprehensive, but I just keep thinking it’s only 24 hours that I’ll be suffering.

“Lucy and others like her have months of gruelling treatment.”

To contribute to Jenny’s efforts, visit: www.justgiving.com/fundraising/jennifer-noble6.

Lucy has kept up an online story of her journey since diagnosis, which can be seen at www.instagram.com/lucyslymphomajourney.

