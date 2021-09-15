‘If you’re four, you’ve spent a third of your life in lockdown’: Scouts launch Squirrels section

Scouts have announced a new programme for lockdown-weary four- to five-year-olds.

The launch of Squirrels is the first time in 35 years the organisation has lowered its age range.

It aims to support early years children after the isolation of lockdowns. New Squirrels will have spent a third of their lives in lockdown.

Two Squirrel Dreys are currently scheduled to launch in early 2022 in the north-east – although the exact locations are yet to be decided.

The first nine groups launched across Scotland this week, in the central belt, Fife and Dundee.

It coincides with the return of Scout camps after an 18-month pause for Covid.

The Scouts launch of Squirrels marks the first organisational change since 1986, when Beavers were established for six to eight-year-olds.

Scouts have made a call for volunteers to help with the nationwide rollout of Squirrels, after a successful pilot programme.

Dougie Simmers, regional commissioner for North East Scotland Scouts, said: “Squirrels is part of our commitment to help young people, families and communities come back stronger from the pandemic.

“If you’re four, you’ve spent a third of your life in lockdown.

“Our mission at Scouts is to equip young people with skills for life. We know how important early years is in terms of developing these skills.

“We are planning to rollout Squirrels gradually across the north-east, with two units already confirmed for early 2022.”

Children have regressed since pandemic

As the rollout continues apace, communities most affected by the pandemic are getting priority.

Research from Ofsted has shown that children hardest hit by the pandemic have regressed in basic skills and learning.

The emphasis will be on outdoor adventures, making new friends and learning new skills, recognised by a new set of badges.

Squirrels will create a positive, safe environment for young children to develop, as they learn essential skills for life.

The programme has been designed to help them develop teamwork, communication, creativity, community awareness and other key skills.

New badges will include Feel Good, Be Active, Explore Outdoors, Brilliant Builder and Exciting Experiments.

Scouts launch Squirrels: Volunteers Needed

To support the new section, Scouts are calling for adult volunteers to step forward.

Bear Grylls, Chief Scout, said: “I’m so glad that younger children will now have the chance to join our family of Scouts and develop skills for life.

“We know from our pilot programme that four to five-year-olds can really benefit from the activities that Squirrels offers.

“All of us at the Scouts believe that by offering opportunities at this early age, inspiring a sense of wonder, fun and curiosity, we can have a long-lasting, positive impact on young people’s lives.

“To make this work we need more volunteers to join the team, and donors to get behind us.”

In line with Scottish Government and Youthlink guidance, Scouts is now returning to face-to-face activities.

To register a child with Squirrels, or to volunteer, contact your nearest group online at www.nescouts.scot.

