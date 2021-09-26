Golf, football and… magic? What Andy and Jamie Murray might have been

Judy Murray has revealed the career paths her grand slam-winning sons could have taken if they did not pursue tennis.

And although other sports figures high on the list of alternative careers, it turns out Andy might have been a rival to Dynamo in the world of magic.

Tennis coach Judy has been in the north east recently as part of the Battle of the Brits build-up.

Judy ran coaching sessions at Mile End School in Aberdeen and at Ballater Tennis Club on Royal Deeside.

The events were part of the Battle of the Brits community scheme which aims to encourage youngsters to pick up a racquet.

It comes ahead of the Scotland-England tennis showdown at P&J Live in December.

But in among the serious business of tennis, Judy revealed what careers her boys might have pursued if they hadn’t made it on the court.

Don’t give up the day job

Both Andy and Jamie have racked up an impressive collection of honours having been at the top of their sport.

Andy Murray has through major tennis tournament wins under his belt with the US Open in 2012 and Wimbledon in 2013 and 2016 respectively.

The 34-year-old former world number one also has two Olympic gold medals after winning the men’s singles in 2012 and then again four years later.

Jamie, the elder of the brothers aged 35, has two doubles titles with victories at the US and Australian Opens in 2016 alongside Brazilian Bruno Soares.

He also has five mixed double grand slam victories with wins at Wimbledon in 2007 and 2017 and three US Open wins in 2017, 2018 and 2019.

Both brothers were also part of the Great Britain team which won the Davis Cup in 2015.

What if it hadn’t been tennis?

But what if they had chosen not to pick up racquets and work had to make it to the top?

Judy said the first option would be that her boys would likely still be plying their trade in different sports with Jamie probably playing golf and Andy going for football.

She also revealed Andy had an interest in magic tricks rather than being a magician on the tennis court.

Judy said: “If Andy hadn’t gone down the tennis route he would’ve done something with football.

“He had to make a choice between tennis and football. When he was about 14 and a half he had the chance to sign on with one of the youth programmes at Rangers and he decided to go down the tennis route.

“Jamie was a very good golfer. When he was 15 he had a three handicap.

“He plays tennis right-handed but he does everything else left-handed because we couldn’t afford left-handed clubs.

“I think they both would’ve done something with sport and I think that highlights the importance of local facilities to allow people to enjoy what they do.

“They both loved maths and Andy is so curious and trying to work things out and he’s always loved magicians and working their tricks out.”

