Old Military Road to remain closed due to flooding from river

The Old Military Road in Argyll will remain closed for the remainder of today due to significant rainfall overnight and early this morning.

Bear Scotland said teams have been monitoring the route – used as a diversion during closures of the A83 at the Rest and Be Thankful.

An estimated 53mm of rain has already fallen at the Rest and Be Thankful since Friday night with yellow weather warnings set to remain in place throughout today for rain and wind.

The Old Military Road closed at around 8.20AM after flooding was noted in the area adjacent to the River Croe.

Two landslides above the road have been caught in the debris nets and further material has washed onto a short section.

Motorists are currently being diverted via the A83, A82, A85 and A819 where additional patrols will be in place to help ensure the diversion remains clear and safe.

Monitoring of the situation at the Rest and be Thankful will continue throughout the day.

The Met Office issued a yellow alert on Friday warning heavy rain on parts of the west coast could cause travel disruption across the weekend.

Eddie Ross, Bear Scotland’s North West representative, said: “We have arranged for additional patrols of these routes to be completed throughout the warning period of heavy rain and strong winds.

“We also have our incident response teams available to deal with any flooding issues on the diversion route, as well as gully tankers and pumps on standby to help ensure the route is kept clear.

“Since the closure this morning, two landslides have occurred above the A83 which have predominantly been caught in the debris nets although the events are continuing. Excess water has also washed material onto a section of the Old Military Road.

“This is an on-going situation which we will continue to monitor today.

“With poor weather set to continue overnight we will reassess the situation at mid-day on Sunday.

“Both the A83 and OMR will remain closed in the meantime.

“As ever, we thank all road users and the local community for their continued patience and understanding.”

A number of ferry crossings from the mainland to the islands have been cancelled today due to the adverse weather conditions and motorists are being advised to take care due to strong winds in the north on Skye and Dornoch Bridge.