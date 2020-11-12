Booze ban announced for Scottish trains to curb coronavirus

Something went wrong - please try again later.

Thank you for signing up to The Press and Journal newsletter.

Sign up for our daily newsletter featuring the top stories from The Press and Journal.

An alcohol ban has been announced for all trains travelling in Scotland as part of efforts to limit the spread of coronavirus.

The move, which comes into force on Monday, will also prevent anyone drinking in railway stations.

ScotRail said the temporary measure is required to help people maintain the required physical distancing when travelling, and will also lead to the greater use of face coverings during journeys in the process.

Currently alcohol is banned on ScotRail services between 9pm and 10am.

The rail operator said British Transport Police will be on hand to help “where required” to ensure people follow the rules.

Additionally, some frontline train staff will be equipped with body-worn cameras to help with enforcement.

David Lister, ScotRail’s director of sustainability and safety assurance, said: “Throughout the pandemic, our people have been working flat out to deliver a safe and reliable service for customers throughout the country.

“Our five rules for safe travel have been followed by customers and the introduction of these restrictions on alcohol will help to ensure that our staff and customers remain safe.

“We ask that everyone travelling on our trains, and passing through stations, play their part and comply with this clear guidance.”

Mick Hogg, RMT regional organiser, said: “RMT welcomes this ban on alcohol that will help to keep our staff and passengers safe.

“We are encouraging all of our members to wear body cameras which will help to keep everyone safe while these restrictions are in place.”