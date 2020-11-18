Beano launches first ever comic for grown-ups in effort to keep spirits up after tough year

Something went wrong - please try again later.

Sir Thomas Moore, Marcus Rashford and Dominic Cummings are among the famous faces from 2020 that feature in the first ever Beano comic written specifically for grown-ups.

Found inside the regular Beano, on sale today, the special edition comic includes Dennis’ mum and dad looking back on the events of 2020, recounting Zoom quizzes, home schooling, delayed Bond films and toilet roll shortages.

Amongst the topical content in the BeanOLD, Dennis’ dad Mr Menace gets a new job in the Elf Service, having been let go from his job at Wilbur Brown’s factory.

Captain Sir Thomas Moore and Manchester United footballer Marcus Rashford visit Beanotown to receive honorary MBEs (Member of the Beano Elf-service) for their efforts this year.

While in town they save Christmas by rumbling Wilbur Brown and Walter Softy’s plan to steal all of the Christmas presents.

Boris Johnson then lands in town and helps Wilbur Brown get away with some help from their getaway driver Dominic Cummings.

The comic also features world-renowned environmental activist Greta Thunberg, who offers Dennis’ dad advice on how to grow his own Christmas tree, and as a special treat for adults Desperate Dan makes an appearance for the first time in eight years.

Actor Tom Hardy also makes a guest-appearance as Dennis’ mum’s celebrity crush and Christmas present wish.

Editorial director of Beano Studios, Mike Stirling, said the aim was to keep the nation smiling this winter.

“We love bringing kids laughs every week but 2020 has been so tough, that for the first time in 82 years we’ve created a comic that kids can give to adults to share some much needed Beano fun.”

The Beano was first published in July 1938 and continued production throughout the Second World War in an effort to keep spirits up.