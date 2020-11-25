British Wireless For The Blind Fund’s free radio campaign hits milestone

Something went wrong - please try again later.

Dozens of people with sight loss have been given free radios during the pandemic as part of a charity campaign.

British Wireless For The Blind Fund set up the project in April, offering contact-free delivery of DAB and FM devices, to provide people with news, entertainment and companionship.

The organisation has now shipped a milestone 1,500 radios across the UK, including 170 to those in the north and north-east of Scotland.

Regional development manager Sophie Wheldon said: “We were unsure about whether a socially-distanced installation and support service would be possible when we first launched the scheme back in April, having been forced to adapt our usual services.

“Living with sight loss at a time when other social contact has been curtailed is especially hard, so the radios really are a lifeline for our service users during this pandemic.”

For more information visit blind.org.uk or call 01622 754 757.