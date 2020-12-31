2020 In Review: What happened in January, February and March?

Something went wrong - please try again later.

While the coronavirus crisis has dominated all aspects of life in 2020, the first few months of the year appeared comparatively calmer.

Despite this, there was still plenty of political upheaval as the UK formally withdrew from the European Union on January 31.

The move came following a series of delays in 2019 and marked the country’s entry to the transition period – with the minute details of the two institutions’ future relationship still being thrashed out.

The Scottish Government’s 2020 spending plans were thrown into chaos following the resignation of finance secretary Derek Mackay on the eve of its budget, after it emerged he had sent inappropriate texts to a 16-year-old schoolboy.

Public Finance Minister Kate Forbes, an MSP from Dingwall, was thrust into the limelight to take over his duties.

Elsewhere the Scottish Conservatives participated in what would be their first of two leadership elections, appointing Jackson Carlaw party leader – a role he would only remain in for a few months – while the Labour Party began voting for Sir Keir Starmer to become their new leader.

In local government, questions were raised regarding Highland Council’s financial stability with a warning of harsh cost-cutting, while local authorities all considered hiking up council tax to ease the pressure on stretched-thin finances.

And, looking to the future, Highlands And Islands Enterprise (HIE) lodged a planning application for a £17 million spaceport in Sutherland, while proposals were unveiled for a £60m energy transition zone in Aberdeen to help the city pivot from fossil fuels to renewables.

Amid these, references to the little-known Covid-19 strain of coronavirus became more and more frequent in the pages of The Press and Journal, ahead of the first confirmed case arriving in NHS Grampian at the start of March.

TIMELINE:

January 12: Storm Brendan sweeps the country, forcing schools and businesses closed as they contend with its 100mph gusts and torrential rains.

January 31: Former Aberdeen Depute Provost Alan Donnelly is found guilty of sexually assaulting a man, and is later suspended from his role as councillor.

February 11: The World Health Organisation names the coronavirus disease Covid-19.

February 13: More than 70 workers are left jobless as the historic Treetops Hotel in Aberdeen shuts up shop unexpectedly amid “difficult trading conditions”.

February 13: Sajid Javid resigns as chancellor and is replaced with Rishi Sunak.

February 18: Former police inspector Keith Farquharson is found guilty of killing his wife Alice, a pupil support assistant at Hazlehead Primary in Aberdeen.

February 24: Seven fire engines are needed to tackle a major blaze at Park Primary in Invergordon. An old laptop is later suspected as the cause.

February 29: Boris Johnson announces his engagement to Carrie Symonds and says they are expecting a baby.

March 1: The first Scottish case of coronavirus is detected by NHS Tayside, with NHS Grampian confirming its first case three days later and NHS Highland on March 14.

March 5: Regional airline FlyBe, which had a major presence in the north, north-east and islands, enters into administration after failing to secure a £100m loan.

March 9: Keith Rizzo is found guilty of the “vile and brutal” murder of his 23-year-old girlfriend Neomi Smith at her home in Brechin.

March 9: Former First Minister Alex Salmond goes on trial accused of 14 charges, including attempted rape. He is later acquitted of all charges of sexual assault.

March 14: Supermarkets issue a joint statement asking people to stop stockpiling pasta, hand gel and toilet roll.

March 19: The Bank Of England cuts interest rates from 0.25% to 0.1% – the lowest level on record.

