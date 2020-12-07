Grouse moors could ‘save’ mountain hare species, gamekeepers say

Something went wrong - please try again later.

Scottish gamekeepers say grouse moors could hold the key to saving the country’s native mountain hare.

Earlier this year MSPs voted to stop culling the species, aside from some limited exceptions, following a lengthy campaign to end the practice during legal open season.

But with population numbers dwindling elsewhere, plans have been tabled to help.

The Scottish Gamekeepers Association has suggested live trapping mountain hares on moors and safely moving them to areas where numbers have fallen.

In turn, this would boost native populations and limit the number of animals which may need culled to protect tree plantations and woodland regeneration schemes.

© The Scottish Gamekeepers Association

Alex Hogg, chairman of The Scottish Gamekeepers Association, said: “Management of hares on grouse moors is no longer possible.

“While we don’t agree that full legal protection is the way to improve hare conservation, we need to move on.

“Instead of leaving mountain hares to build to high number on grouse moors and then crash through the spread of disease caused by over-population, it makes good sense to live trap a portion of them to bolster other areas and keep a smaller, healthier population on the moors, which are effectively their last remaining core grounds.

“That can expand the hare’s range away from grouse moors and make them more resilient.

“It’s a win which would be very achievable.”