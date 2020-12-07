Light the North: Lighthouse art trail gaining support for cancer charity

Something went wrong - please try again later.

An Aberdeen shopping centre has thrown its weight behind a charity art sculpture trail.

The Bon Accord Centre has offered a shop unit to artists participating in CLAN’s Light the North appeal.

The event will see more than 50 2.5-metre-tall lighthouses distributed throughout the north-east and Northern Isles – each designed by a top artist from the UK and beyond.

The lighthouse trail will take people on a cultural tour of the north-east, Moray, Orkney and Shetland, letting them discover and engage with the region.

And the public will be able to get a glimpse of the lighthouse designs at the Bon Accord Centre before they hit the streets next year.

Manager Craig Stephenson said: “Bon Accord was delighted to offer a shop unit on our lower mall to CLAN for their Light the North campaign.

“Currently, this is being used as an artist space and it has been very impressive seeing the different lighthouse designs come together.

“This is made even better with the knowledge these designs will create an exciting new sculpture trail and ultimately will be auctioned off with the funds raised supporting those affected by cancer in the north-east, Moray, Orkney and Shetland.”

Earlier this year, CLAN Cancer Support made the decision to postpone the Light the North trail.

It was to have taken place this autumn, but the pandemic saw the charity delay to ensure it can take place safely. The lighthouse trail will now open in March 2021 and will run until the end of May.

Communications and marketing manager at CLAN Darren Hill said: “Bon Accord has been strong supporters of CLAN for many years now and we’re delighted they are supporting our latest project Light the North. Our artists have been hard at work bringing their designs to life and it’s a fantastic way for the public to get a glimpse of some of the lighthouses before they hit the streets across the north-east and Northern Isles in the spring.

“We hope the lighthouse trail will not only shine a light on our vital cancer support services but help to raise funds to ensure CLAN continues to be here for people affected by a cancer diagnosis now and also in the future.” CLAN Cancer Support works to provide emotional and practical support to people affected by cancer, their family, carers and friends.

To keep up to date and to find out more about Light the North lighthouse trail, visit www.lightthenorth.co.uk.