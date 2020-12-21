Something went wrong - please try again later.

Thank you for signing up to The Press and Journal newsletter.

Sign up for our daily newsletter featuring the top stories from The Press and Journal.

Aberdeen has experienced the largest fall in job vacancies in Scotland, with numbers still down more than 50% compared to last year.

Jobs board CV-Library said there were half as many postings for positions in the city in last month than there were in November 2019.

By comparison, the Scottish average was a year-on-year drop of 15%.

The number of job vacancies posted fell by 9% in Inverness, while there was an equivalent 9% increase in Stirling and 43% hike in Dundee.

Despite the decreasing figures, CV-Library founder and chief executive Lee Biggins said they paint an “encouraging” picture of the labour market.

“It highlights a resilience and steadiness not seen earlier in the year when overall numbers fell much more dramatically,” he said.

“In a week where a number of retail giants folded and tiered restrictions continue in Scotland, this resilience will be severely tested.

“It remains to be seen if the Scottish job market can weather the next few months as well.”

At the same time, the number of job applications being submitted increased slightly last month compared to November 2019.

Mr Biggins added: “While it is December, a traditionally slower month for the job market, we expect to see businesses still hiring in Scotland and encourage candidates to keep up their searches.

“There is still time to secure a new position before 2020 ends.”