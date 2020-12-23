Safety warning issued as Coastguard prepares for Christmas period

Something went wrong - please try again later.

Thank you for signing up to The Press and Journal newsletter.

Sign up for our daily newsletter featuring the top stories from The Press and Journal.

The Coastguard has urged walkers to avoid stormy seas and precarious clifftops to stay safe over Christmas.

The Coastguard has launched a winter safety appeal, encouraging people to take the necessary precautions and lower the chance of getting into difficulty.

Those looking to venture outside are being told to ensure they have appropriate footwear and a fully-charged phone – both for contacting friends and family, but also dialling 999 in case of a coastal emergency.

A spokeswoman said: “Always let people know when you’ll be back home too and don’t be tempted to take a risky photo by a cliff edge or large waves for social media, it could be the last moment you ever capture.”

Coastguard director Claire Hughes said: “We are prepared and ready, as always, to deal with all emergency situations.

“But please take note of our safety advice and don’t take risks, be responsible for your actions and follow the government’s Covid-19 guidance.”