Coronavirus cases in Scotland rise by 2,539

Something went wrong - please try again later.

Thank you for signing up to The Press and Journal newsletter.

Sign up for our daily newsletter featuring the top stories from The Press and Journal.

Covid cases in Scotland have continued to soar, with health officials recording a further 2,539 positive cases in 24 hours.

The latest figures issued by the Scottish Government show the total number of positive cases in Scotland narrowly avoided setting a new record total for the fourth day in a row.

A total of 28,313 tests were carried out on the final day of 2020, with 9.7% of those results proving positive.

It takes the total number of confirmed coronavirus cases across the country to 129,992.

A regional breakdown of coronavirus statistics, including the number of new deaths from the virus, are not being released between January 1 and January 4.

As 2020 drew to a close, the country’s death toll stood at 4,578, following 68 newly reported deaths.

Mainland Scotland remains under level 4 restrictions as health officials work to deliver thousands of doses of the Oxford University and AstraZeneca Covid-19 vaccines.

The latest figures come just a day after First Minister Nicola Sturgeon reiterated she “cannot rule out even tighter level four restrictions” as Scotland grapples to contain a new strain of Covid-19.

NHS boards across the country have been feeling the impact of the rising tide of cases.