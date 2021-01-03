Man, 23, dies after single-vehicle crash on A93 near Spittal of Glenshee

Something went wrong - please try again later.

A 23-year-old man has died after a crash near Spittal of Glenshee in the southern Cairngorms.

Police say the passenger was pronounced dead at the scene after the crash occurred on the A93 just before 4.30pm on Sunday.

Two children, aged seven and five, have been flown to The Royal Hospital for Sick Children in Glasgow, for treatment.

The 31-year-old driver of the vehicle has minor injuries.

Emergency services are expected to remain at the scene into Monday.

Three fire crews including one volunteer pump from Kirkmichael and two from Blairgowrie were also sent to the scene south of the Cairngorms National Park.

Police have told motorists to seek an alternative route.

A police spokesman confirmed the death and added: “The road remains closed while officers carry out an investigation.”