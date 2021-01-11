More funds available to help artists during lockdown

Something went wrong - please try again later.

Artists throughout Scotland are being encouraged to apply for support this month from two funds to help them deliver projects in new ways during the pandemic.

The funds, delivered by Gaelic arts organisation Fèisean nan Gàidheal, on behalf of Creative Scotland, launched in September and have so far provided £36,925.

Lockdown has resulted in a notable increase in applications for online projects, including a virtual ceilidh, website redesigns, an exhibition of music, storytelling, puppetry and film and the creation of a book of Skye tunes.

More money is now being made available for individuals and organisations to continue delivering projects in their communities and sustain creativity.

Maoin nan Ealan Gàidhlig (Gaelic Arts Fund) will give priority to applications for projects delivered through the medium of Gaelic. The deadline is January 22.

Mairi Kidd, head of literature, languages and publishing at Creative Scotland, said: “The arts have done so much to support us all through the challenging year we had in 2020.

“It’s a great pleasure to have been able to support the successful projects in this round of Maoin nan Ealan Gàidhlig which are set to bring more valuable experiences to Gaelic audiences and communities throughout Scotland and further afield in future. We very much hope that similarly strong applications will come into the next round of the fund.”

Awards of between £250 and £1,000 are available until January 29.

Gaelic vocal harmony group, Sian, received funding in 2018.

Arthur Cormack, chief executive of Fèisean nan Gàidheal, added: “With these funds we have been able to support a range of projects by groups and individual artists, many of whom have had to change their practice due to the Covid pandemic.”