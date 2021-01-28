Thursday, January 28th 2021 Show Links
News / Scotland

New figures reveal huge rise in student hardship across the north and north-east

by Daniel Boal
January 28, 2021, 6:37 am
© PADeputy First Minister John Swinney.
Deputy First Minister John Swinney.

Demand for financial aid from students across the north and north-east has risen sharply during the pandemic, new figures have revealed.

The number of university and college learners requesting emergency funding has jumped across the board as coronavirus has left many without the sources of income they once had, such as part-time jobs.

In some cases, organisations have doubled the amount of money distributed to students month by month.

Figures obtained by The Press and Journal through a Freedom of Information request have shown that institutions across the north and north-east paid out more than £2.2 million in aid during the last full academic year.

