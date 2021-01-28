New figures reveal huge rise in student hardship across the north and north-east

Something went wrong - please try again later.

Thank you for signing up to The Press and Journal newsletter.

Sign up for our daily newsletter featuring the top stories from The Press and Journal.

Demand for financial aid from students across the north and north-east has risen sharply during the pandemic, new figures have revealed.

The number of university and college learners requesting emergency funding has jumped across the board as coronavirus has left many without the sources of income they once had, such as part-time jobs.

In some cases, organisations have doubled the amount of money distributed to students month by month.

Figures obtained by The Press and Journal through a Freedom of Information request have shown that institutions across the north and north-east paid out more than £2.2 million in aid during the last full academic year.