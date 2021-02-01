Multi-million funding package announced for snowsports centres across the country

Something went wrong - please try again later.

Thank you for signing up to The Press and Journal newsletter.

Sign up for our daily newsletter featuring the top stories from The Press and Journal.

Snowsports centres across the country have been gifted much needed financial aid from the Scottish Government.

The multi-million funding package is to be shared across wintersports facilities to support them through the pandemic.

Originally mooted back in December, talks of the package included £2 million being made available for facilities in need.

An additional £1m has since been added and will be distributed to those forced to close due to the latest round of Level 4 restrictions.

Rural economy secretary Fergus Ewing said: “Snowsports centres are critical to Scotland’s rural economy, worth an estimated £30m and providing over 600 jobs in some of our most remote areas.

“I’m pleased to announce an additional £1m has now been added to make up the £3m fund.”

With colder weather settling in the early months of the year usually represent the start to peak season across the country and with the closures, centres have felt the pinch of coronavirus.

Mr Ewing added: “The funding will protect these businesses who are currently losing vast amounts of income due to be being closed as part of the measures taken to mitigate the spread of Covid-19.

“All of this is especially difficult given the mountain resorts are seeing some of the best conditions in years so it is key that we inject financial support to make sure these centres are kept from financial ruin and ready to welcome back visitors when the time is right.”