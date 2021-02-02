Something went wrong - please try again later.

Employers are being told to encourage staff to take walking breaks and even consider a “fake commute” to alleviate work-from-home fatigue.

Scottish charity Paths For All and Public Health Minister Mairi Gougeon are asking business owners to find ways of enabling their employees to spend more time away from screens.

It comes after research from University College London found two-fifths of people are doing less exercise now than during the initial March 2020 lockdown.

Additionally, academics learned many people are finding it much tougher to cope with the current restrictions than those imposed in the past.

Ms Gougeon, who is also the MSP for Angus North and Mearns, said: “The current restrictions, on top of shorter days and poor weather are all having an impact on our wellbeing at the moment.

“But taking a break from work to get some fresh air and get moving is one of the best ways to boost your mood, and keep fit.

“Right now it’s more important than ever to find time to focus on your health and wellbeing, and I’d encourage all employers to get involved and do what they can to support people.

“There are lots of creative ways to encourage home workers to stay physically active, such as introducing fun challenges or sharing resources.”

Paths For All says physical activity can reduce anxiety and depression and alleviate negative moods.

The organisation found it can also boost cognitive function, with those active during the working day deemed more productive.

Chief officer Ian Findlay said: “We must do what we can to keep Scotland moving, safely and responsibly, throughout this lockdown, to ward off potential mental and physical health crises.

“Walking helps boosts our mood, our fitness, our productivity and our relationships.

“At this moment in time, it’s a chance to take stock and appreciate our local communities’ walking routes.

“With most of the country working from home and exercise being one of the few essential reasons for leaving your home, it is the perfect time to get into walking to look after our physical, mental and social health.”