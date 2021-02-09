Disruption and -15C temperatures expected as snow warnings continue

Something went wrong - please try again later.

Temperatures in the north and north-east could drop as low as -15C over the coming days, with much more snow still to fall.

A yellow weather warning is in place for the entire east coast of the UK – including all of the Orkney and Shetland islands – until Wednesday evening.

Adding to this, an amber warning for snow is in place across Stirling and Perth, with a “good chance” of rural communities being cut off and experiencing power cuts.

Some parts of Scotland have had more than six inches of snow in recent days.

The Met Office is forecasting a further four inches could hit the ground today – with some remote parts getting as much as 10.

It has also advised that further weather warnings could be imposed as the overall picture becomes clearer in the coming days.

Cold weather and snow showers are expected to continue in the north for a few weeks to come, with a return to drier conditions anticipated nearer the end of the month.

Forecaster Luke Miall said: “Later in the week we start to see the strong easterly winds come down a little.

“When you have lighter winds it’s better for getting accumulations of snow.

“It’s probably going to be Wednesday night into Thursday where we could see temperatures as low as -15C.

“Certainly somewhere like Braemar, that could be one of the coldest, but it’s going to be cold everywhere.

“We barely got above freezing across Scotland today.”